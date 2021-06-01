Providence War Memorial vandalized, no arrests yet

PROVIDENCE — Providence police are investigating after a war memorial in Providence’s La Salle Square was vandalized on Memorial Day.
The Providence Police Department said it received a report about the vandalism around 8:15 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived on the scene, four stones of the memorial, which display the names of city residents who were killed in action during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, were defaced with black spray paint.
No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, according to Lindsay Lague, a spokeswoman for the Providence Police Department. The spray paint was cleaned up Tuesday morning by the city and staff who worked for the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, which is across the street from the Memorial.
Advertisement
Providence police did not release any additional information, including if they had any leads.
When asked if the markings were gang-affiliated, Lague said, “It could be anything. It’s under investigation.”
Mayor Jorge O. Elorza said in a statement sent by his office Tuesday that he condemned the vandalism.
“We pay homage to Providence residents who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and we remember them every day, especially during Memorial Day weekend,” said Elorza.
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.