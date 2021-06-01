Providence War Memorial vandalized, no arrests yet

PROVIDENCE — Providence police are investigating after a war memorial in Providence’s La Salle Square was vandalized on Memorial Day.

The Providence Police Department said it received a report about the vandalism around 8:15 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived on the scene, four stones of the memorial, which display the names of city residents who were killed in action during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, were defaced with black spray paint.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, according to Lindsay Lague, a spokeswoman for the Providence Police Department. The spray paint was cleaned up Tuesday morning by the city and staff who worked for the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, which is across the street from the Memorial.