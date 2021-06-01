Governor Baker, other Republicans call on member of GOP State Committee to resign after making anti-gay remarks

Deborah Martell, who represents Lowell on the 80-member state committee, said more than once that she was “sickened” that Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette and his husband had adopted children, according to e-mails shared with the Globe.

Massachusetts Republicans including Governor Charlie Baker are calling on an elected member of the Republican State Committee to resign after she made anti-gay remarks about a GOP congressional candidate.

Sossa-Paquette, who is running for a Second Congressional District seat, said he was shocked at the vitriol Martell and called on her to resign. A fellow Republican shared with him an e-mail from Martell in which she condemned Sossa-Paquette’s family choices and candidacy, and she soon repeated the same anti-gay remarks to him directly.

“I heard he was a ‘married’ homosexual man, who adopted children. I was sickened to hear this,” Martell wrote in a May 15 e-mail to fellow Republicans, which was obtained by the Globe. Two Republicans who received the e-mail directly from Martell confirmed its contents.

Sossa-Paquette confronted Martell over the e-mail days later, putting her on notice that he planned to go public with her remarks.

“I am a Catholic who loves God and His Ten Commandments. I wish the best for every person in the world, including you!” Martell wrote back to Sossa-Paquette on May 19, according to an e-mail reviewed by the Globe. “What sickened me was that you adopted children. . . . Children deserve a mom and a dad. That’s how God designed marriage and the family.”

Martell did not return calls or e-mails seeking comment. The state committee is the party’s governing body, which organizes party conventions and sets its bylaws.

A number of Massachusetts Republicans said they were horrified at Martell’s remarks.

“Deborah Martell’s comments about Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette and his family are abhorrent and have no place in public discourse and of course have no place in the leadership of a political party founded on protecting individual freedom,” Baker said in a statement.

State Representative Shawn Dooley of Norfolk said he plans to circulate a resolution to the Republican State Committee asking fellow officials to condemn intolerance. He had not seen the e-mails himself, but said if Martell sent them, she should resign.

“It’s not good enough for us to sit on the sideline and say, ‘We’re not bigots,’” Dooley said. “We need to be anti-bigots. We need to be actively fighting bigotry within our party.”

Sossa-Paquette said he reached out to GOP Chairman Jim Lyons, asking him to condemn Martell’s remarks and direct her to resign from the panel.

Lyons did not return multiple requests for comment. Sossa-Paquette said Lyons has ignored messages from him, and when he finally reached the chairman on the phone, “he basically just told me he’s not going to get involved.”

“He’s washing his hands of it,” Sossa-Paquette said.

“This does not represent the Republican Party that I’ve defended for the last 20 years of my life,” Sossa-Paquette said. “I’m not going to tolerate any bigotry coming out of my own party or the Democratic Party. It just doesn’t belong. Anyone who does that should not be in office.”

Sossa-Paquette is seeking a seat held by Representative Jim McGovern, a Democrat.

Sossa-Paquette has two children — Ashley, 19, and Rylan, 10 — and owns a day care in Worcester County with his husband.

He said he was motivated to get involved in politics out of concern for the future facing his kids, with the national debt rising. He supports former president Donald Trump’s policies, but condemned his tone, and praised Governor Charlie Baker, though he said the governor’s COVID-19 policies were sometimes overly restrictive on businesses.

Sossa-Paquette said he has faced bigotry all his life and refuses to put up with it in politics. He said he respects Martell’s religious beliefs but they are no justification for her hateful remarks.

“You are entitled to your opinion and you are entitled to your beliefs,” he said. “You are not allowed to weaponize it and bring harm to another individual.”

Alex Hagerty, director at large for Massachusetts Log Cabin Republicans and the first openly gay selectman in Abington, said Martell should apologize and resign immediately. And he said it’s not the first time he has heard of Martell making such remarks.

When he was elected to the select board, an e-mail circulated among state committee members congratulating him. Martell privately replied “Hell is real!” according to Hagerty, who received a copy of her e-mail from a fellow Republican.

“Her views do not reflect the views of the Massachusetts GOP and that’s why I think it’s so critical that the MassGOP as a whole, and Republicans across the Commonwealth, denounce Debbie and ask for her resignation,” Hagerty said. “As an openly gay Republican myself, I feel very loved and very supported in my party.”

As Lyons stayed quiet about Martell’s remarks, some Republicans pointed out that in the past, he has been quicker to condemn offensive comments.

In 2019, after Republican Barnstable County Commissioner Ronald Beaty Jr. tweeted questioning whether gay politicians were too “self-absorbed and self-centered” to represent all constituents, Lyons said “there is no place in the public arena for this kind of talk, and we cannot condone such outrageous behavior.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.