Shrewsbury man arrested after allegedly attacking gas station customer

A Shrewsbury man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attacked a customer at a Shell gas station in Worcester on Saturday night, according to police.

Bryan Favuzza, 32, was at the Shell station on Grove Street at about 11:35 p.m. when he allegedly threatened “an employee with a punch before suddenly attacking the victim,” according to a police statement. The statement said officers witnessed a video recording of the incident, and that Favuzza had been asked to leave the store and was arguing with employees.

“Mr. Favuzza knocked the victim down by punching him in the head, then kicked him in the head multiple times while he was on the ground,” Worcester police wrote in the statement.