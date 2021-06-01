State education official claims Commissioner Infante-Green attacked using ‘racist commentary’ and ‘character assassination’

In a text message sent Sunday asking a group of a perceived allies to testify in support of Infante-Green at an upcoming Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meetings, Victor Capellan, a senior advisor to the commissioner, wrote: “we need people to demand that this public takedown of a leader of color stop and that the work in Providence continue to move forward.”

PROVIDENCE – A top state education official is accusing teachers’ union members and other critics of making it “their mission to take down” Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green using vicious attacks, “racist commentary, and just overall mean-spirited character assassination.”

Advertisement

“I can no longer stand by and watch as one of our Latina leaders, a woman of color, is taken down publicly,” Capellan said. “Whether you agree or not with the work the commissioner is doing is a separate matter. And if people disagree with how she is doing the work, I can respect that, but the manner in which they are referring to her and demeaning her is completely unacceptable.”

Capellan is a former superintendent of Central Falls schools who joined the Rhode Island Department of Education in 2019 to work under Infante-Green. In the message, he acknowledged that he is a “personal friend” of Infante-Green.

A spokesperson for Infante-Green provided the text message, but declined to comment further.

Providence Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro said Tuesday that race and ethnicity have nothing to do with her union’s critique of Infante-Green.

“My issues with her are experience, or lack thereof, and really bad decisions lately,” Calabro said.

Infante-Green has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks from lawmakers and teachers’ union members for her handling of the state takeover of Providence schools. Superintendent Harrison Peters announced that he would resign on May 18 after he acknowledged that he didn’t initially disclose that a school district administrator he hired was previously accused of inappropriately touching high school students’ feet in 2009.

Advertisement

The administrator, Olayinka Alege, was charged with assault for allegedly forcibly massaging a teenage boy’s foot at a Warwick gym in April. He has pleaded not guilty, and resigned from his position with the district.

Providence Teachers Union members have been especially critical of Infante-Green, using Twitter to drum up opposition to the commissioner and the state takeover, and their political influence to encourage lawmakers to make changes to the takeover.

In his text message, Capellan encouraged individuals to stand up to Infante-Green’s critics. He pointed to a Twitter feed with zero followers as an example of the “latest attack” on the commissioner.

Calabro said that the Twitter feed is not her’s nor any members’ of the Providence Teachers Union executive board.

“There should be a certain level of decorum and public discourse afforded to everyone,” Capellan wrote. “But what I’m seeing that is happening is vicious and would not be happening if she was a white male in R.I.”

Calabro and the union previously clashed with the last state education commissioner, Ken Wagner, who is white. The state’s two leading teachers’ unions, National Education Association Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, fought years-long battles with Deborah Gist, another former state education commissioner who is white.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.