Two Celtics fans arrested Sunday night on assault charges to be arraigned Wednesday

Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, a University of Rhode Island student, faces a single charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving’s head , according to a police report. Buckley was arrested by Boston police around 9:46 p.m. Sunday after a TD Garden security guard reported seeing him toss a Dasani water bottle at Irving’s head as he walked off the court following the Nets’ 141-126 victory over the Celtics in the NBA playoffs.

Two Celtics fans who were arrested Sunday night for assault in separate incidents at TD Garden are set to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday, officials said.

He was then led out of the arena in handcuffs and is facing a lifetime ban, pending the outcome of his court proceedings, according to TD Garden and representatives of the Celtics.

He faces up to 10 years in state prison as a result of the assault and battery charge, according to the police report. Officials said Buckley was released on $500 bail.

A call to Buckley’s attorney was not immediately returned.

The arraignment of 35-year-old William Leite of North Oxford, who allegedly assaulted a Boston police officer while resisting arrest at Sunday night’s game, also is scheduled for Wednesday, officials said.

Leite faces charges of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and trespassing related to the incident. Police allege Leite became “highly confrontational” and refused to leave his seat after an officer attempted to remove him from the arena for threatening to fight other fans in his section.

Leite allegedly told a police officer he had “paid $40 for this ticket” and wouldn’t go. When an officer told him he would be arrested if he didn’t leave the arena, he told the officer “you’re not strong enough to arrest me,” according to Boston police.

As the officer approached, Leite “shoved his face away and shoved his body,” then grabbed the officer’s wrists, causing a minor scuffle to break out, police said.

