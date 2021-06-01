Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Woburn

A multi-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Woburn sent two people to the hospital and temporarily shut down all lanes northbound Tuesday night.
A fire department dispatcher said the crash occurred around 10 p.m. near Exit 37C to Commerce Way.
As of 10:15 p.m., the right lane reopened, State Police Sergeant Paul Sullivan said.
All lanes were open by 10:50 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
Injuries were reported, according to MassDOT.
Two people were brought to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, the dispatcher said.
No further information was available.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.