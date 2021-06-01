UMass Amherst professor helps capture images showing center of Milky Way galaxy

One photo, a composite of 370 different “pointings” of NASA’s Chandra x-ray observatory telescope that “sees” x-rays rather than light perceived by the human eye, shows off an x-ray thread, essentially a series of x-rays stitched together, according to the observatory’s website.

New photos captured by a researcher at the University of Massachusetts Amherst showcase the inner workings of the center of the Milky Way and hint at a “previously unknown interstellar mechanism” that could regulate the galaxy’s energy flow and evolution.

A new panorama provides an unprecedented X-ray view above and below the center of Milky Way.

“This is the first time we’ve actually mapped out the x-ray emission from the center of our galaxy on such a large scale,” said Daniel Wang, a professor in the university’s astronomy department, in a phone interview. “We show a new kind of process which is responsible for the energy generation in the central region, this new process is similar to what happens at the surface of the sun, that is due to the reconnection of the magnetic field.”

This process is difficult to study due to “dense fog and dust,” Wang said in the statement. But, having been able to penetrate that obscurity with the x-ray telescope, researchers can now take a closer look at the process, which Wang said is critical to understanding how much energy moves about the galaxy.

“We consider a galaxy, like an ecosystem so one part of the galaxy will affect others,” he said. “So basically, fundamentally it is the importance in understanding how galaxies work ... how galaxies evolve with time.”

“What we’re seeing here, the energy transportation ... is one important way the center of our galaxy might affect the rest of our galaxy,” he continued. “Therefore, it’s part of an effort to understand the ecosystem of our galaxy, therefore the evolution of our galaxy ... our galaxy, of course, is one of many billions of galaxies so our galaxy is kind of a local laboratory for understanding how galaxies in general work.”

Wang said the research reveals more details about how energy from the center of the galaxy is moved to other areas.

“When the two opposing magnetic fields meet together they tend to reconnect with each other, eventually annihilate each other [and releasing] energy ... through annihilation of opposing magnetic fields, you release energy.”

Wang’s involvement in this research dates back to 2000 when he was the principal investigator for another study, he said.

“My last effort here is to fill in all the gaps between the coverages of different programs and eventually to produce this large scale map of the center of our galaxy ... [so we can see in] great detail how energy is flowing out from central regions away from a plane ... into the halo of our galaxy. So kind of making connections even to even larger scale structures of our galaxy,” Wang said.

The new image, a composite of 370 different “pointings” of the telescope, according to the Chandra observatory website, will help researchers answer a number of key remaining questions about our galaxy, Wang said in the statement.

“What is the total amount of energy outflow at the center of the galaxy? How is it produced and transported? And how does it regulate the galactic ecosystem?” Wang asks.













