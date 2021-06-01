Wellesley implements mandatory outdoor watering restriction

It also bans outdoor watering between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and requests that people reduce their watering time by 20 percent, the statement said.

The order, which began May 26, implements an alternate-day outdoor watering schedule for homes and businesses, said a statement posted to the department’s website.

Wellesley’s Department of Public Works is asking for residents’ help to reduce the demand for water, and has issued a mandatory outdoor watering restriction.

The measures are needed to ensure that Wellesley’s water supply continues to protect the health and safety of residents, including firefighting, the statement said.

Nonessential outdoor water use — like watering lawns and washing vehicles — will be allowed at odd-numbered addresses on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Even-numbered addresses can use water outside on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, the statement said.

Officials said nonessential outdoor watering will be prohibited on Mondays.

Water supplies in town are low because the Morses Pond water treatment plant was taken offline in early May after tests showed higher than allowed levels of man-made chemicals used in manufacturing, according to the statement.

This plant supplies more than one million gallons of water per day to homes and businesses. It will likely remain closed all summer, said Water and Sewer Superintendent Bill Shaughnessy in the statement.

Water in town is coming from two other treatment plants, as well as the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Quabbin and Wachusett reservoirs, he said.

Dave Cohen, the public works director, said in the statement that Wellesley water is safe to drink and use.

“By taking action now, we hope to avoid a ban on all outdoor water use later,” Cohen said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.