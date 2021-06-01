Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms

Privately, however, the president has sized up the GOP's latest $928 billion offer as unworkable, in large part because it taps unused COVID-19 funds to pay for it. Publicly the administration is making it clear it views next week as a make-or-break moment for the president's push toward a deal with Republicans.

The president is looking forward to hosting West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the White House said, ahead of the afternoon session. The two will continue bipartisan negotiations. The administration’s deadline for a deal is now June. 7.

WASHINGTON — Deadline looming, President Biden is set to meet Wednesday with the top Senate Republican negotiator on infrastructure as the administration signals time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal on the White House’s big investment proposal and top legislative priority.

“He’s appreciative and heartened by the good faith effort that we’ve seen from Republican senators but as the president said last week we do need to finish these negotiations soon,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday while traveling with the president on Air Force One to Tulsa, where he was to deliver remarks to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Together, the president and the Republicans both have political incentives to negotiate a bipartisan accord over his sweeping investment package, even if no deal is within sight. For Biden, reaching across the aisle and cutting deals in Congress is central to his brand of politics. Republicans can also score political gains by trying to work with a popular president.

Yet an initial Memorial Day deadline came and went without results and, in the latest round of talks, Biden and a core group of GOP senators appear to have pulled farther apart. Democrats, who hold slim majorities in the House and Senate, are watching warily as the White House and Republicans try to narrow the gap between the president’s initial ideas for a massive investment in not just roads and bridges but the so-called “human” infrastructure of hospitals and child- and senior-care facilities, and a GOP approach that is more focused on traditional infrastructure projects.

The White House has pared back the president’s initial $2.3 trillion bid, now tallied at $1.7 trillion, with Biden proposing to fund the investment by raising the corporate tax rate, from 21 percent to 28 percent.

The president, in meetings with his team, has zeroed in on the questions the GOP proposal raises — namely, which coronavirus relief funds to possibly shelve. Biden’s view is that tapping the COVID funds would unduly burden the middle class, including small-business owners, who are receiving the virus aid during the pandemic crisis.

For Republicans, the corporate tax hikes are a red line they will not cross, and instead want to pay for the infrastructure investment with virus aid money as well as typical gas taxes and other fees on consumers.

“I think we can get to real compromise, absolutely, because we’re both still in the game,” Capito said over the weekend. “I think the president told me himself that let’s get this done.”

New Mexico race seen as test case for 2022

ALBUQUERQUE — In theory, the special election to fill Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s seat in the House should not be competitive. President Biden carried the Albuquerque-based district by 23 points last year, and there has not been a close race for Congress here since George W. Bush was president.

Democrats in Washington and New Mexico, however, are not taking any chances ahead of the election Tuesday. They have flooded Melanie Stansbury, their nominee, with an infusion of late money, dispatched Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff to appear with her in the state, and sought to energize volunteers on her behalf.

“This race is the highest priority for us,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told nearly 1,000 national progressive activists on a conference call last week, adding: “Any victory is good, but we want a nice, decisive victory.”

Pelosi’s eagerness to notch a resounding win reflects the party’s anxiety over one of the most pressing challenges it faces: defusing Republican attacks over law and order.

More immediately, it signals the urgency House Democrats feel to maintain their tissue-thin majority in the House. With only a four-seat advantage and a largely unified Republican opposition, Pelosi needs every vote.

The contest between Stansbury and her opponent Mark Moores, both state legislators, carries symbolic as well as practical implications. Special congressional elections in the first year of a new administration have historically offered insight on the strength of the party in power. And this race may prove to be one of the few competitive elections to fill a vacancy ahead of next year’s midterms.

Further, with a number of House Democrats already retiring or running for another office, a surprise loss or even a close victory in New Mexico could accelerate the race to the exits among lawmakers who have little appetite to face a difficult reelection only to serve in the minority.

Most of the attention on Haaland’s seat, however, has focused on a central issue in the race: crime. Moores, a former University of New Mexico football player who now runs a medical diagnostic testing business, has effectively run a one-note campaign against Stansbury, an environmental consultant who did stints on Capitol Hill and in former president Obama’s Office of Management and Budget.

Moores has spotlighted the rising murder rate in Albuquerque and assailed Stansbury as soft on crime for supporting a little-known proposal in Congress that would cut funding for local police departments.

“We’ve been talking about that a lot because there’s a lot of bad things in that bill that will make New Mexico more dangerous,” Moores said, noting there were already nearly 50 murders in Albuquerque so far this year, double the number in the same time frame last year.

At a moment when crime is soaring nationally, any success Republicans have with a law-and-order argument here will embolden them to lash Democrats next year with the “defund the police” calls from some on the party’s left.

Senior party officials acknowledge that Stansbury has handed Moores a political weapon by coming out for a measure that has little support in Congress and would almost certainly never come to a vote.

Stansbury offered no regrets for her support of the measure, an expansive criminal justice proposal pushed by racial justice activists.

“Our country is facing a major reckoning and having a major conversation about racial and social injustice, and I think it’s really critical that we address these issues and we have the conversation,” she said.

S.C representative’s home targeted by vandals

COLUMBIA, S.C. — US Representative Nancy Mace on Tuesday posted a video of obscenities that she said had been spray-painted on her Charleston-area home over the Memorial Day weekend.

’'It’s very scary,’' the first-term Republican said in the video as she pointed to the graffiti on the front of her home on Daniel Island, a planned community near Charleston.

Mace panned her camera to words reading, “No gods, no masters, all politicians are bastards” on the steps leading up to her home, along with symbols sometimes used by a movement that calls itself antifa, a contraction for anti-fascists.

“This is a house that I live in with my kids,” Mace, an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden’s administration, said in the video. “My kids aren’t even safe on the front porch of their own home.”

She said she had contacted local law enforcement to investigate.

In November, Mace won a narrow victory over Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham, taking back South Carolina’s First District for Republicans in one of a series of GOP victories across the state, at all electoral levels.

