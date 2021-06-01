In Maine, seniors memorialize their quarantine experience with a pandemic quilt

The final product, 30 squares made by 22 people, joined by strips of blue fabric, now hangs on display in the York Public Library. There are squares with printed photos and squares with glued-on fabric, some that are intricately sewn and some with designs drawn with felt-tip pens.

“You don’t have to be a quilter. You can use any material, this thing is never going to get washed,” Garfield said. “Pretty much what I was saying was, what was your experience?”

After months of quiet at the Center for Active Living in York, Maine — no seniors coming in for a cup of coffee and a muffin, no lively cribbage games or field trips — chef Nancy Garfield had an idea last fall. Why not let local seniors channel their creativity into a quilt memorializing their pandemic months?

The full, 30-square quilt. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The project was inspired by the AIDS quilt — the project gay rights activist Cleve Jones started in San Francisco in the 1980s — but its squares are not meant to commemorate people lost to COVID-19, Garfield said. Those projects do exist elsewhere: Teenager Madeleine Fugate, inspired by her mother’s work on the AIDS quilt, started a COVID quilt with dedicated space for memorial squares last spring in California.

But the quilt in York is meant to capture how its creators felt during the early months of the pandemic, Garfield said, where they found joy and how they spent their time, Garfield said.

One square, which Garfield made, depicts Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on a television screen with glasses and a tuft of fuzzy dark hair. Another depicts a smiley face with a cellphone pressed to one ear and a landline receiver to the other, trying to keep in touch with people who normally come to the center. Another shows three masks, with a background of polka dots and the word “Masks” written again and again.

But the most common theme is the beach, a source of solace and relaxation for many seniors during the crisis. Squares depict solitary or socially distanced walks on the beach, and lunches on a blanket, relaxing and looking on at sand castles.

Tamy Prescott, 73, made one square to commemorate her time on local beaches. She also submitted a second to mark a life milestone. Last May, she retired after more than five decades in nursing, including 27 years as a nurse practitioner. She never had to treat COVID-19 patients, she said, although she now volunteers at a vaccination center.

Throughout the pandemic, Tamy Prescott found solace and relaxation from taking regular walks on Short Sands Beach in York, Maine, while enjoying the sun and the sand. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“I did not find any time that was devastating or anything like that,” Prescott said. “I think that all the seniors — we have been so positive. But we missed each other a lot.”

Prescott said she doesn’t sew, so her beach square was drawn with felt-tip pen. The old-fashioned nursing uniform, complete with a cap and stethoscope, was made from sticky fabric she found at a local craft store.

Tamy Prescott's quilt square features an old-fashioned nursing uniform, complete with a cap and stethoscope, and was made from sticky fabric she found at a local craft store. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“It was such a wonderful thing to be able to do, because it kept us all busy,” Prescott said. “It gave us real hope that things were going to happen when the center reopened.”

That has happened now, though it’s not quite like it was

Before the pandemic, when seniors bonded with friends around lunch tables and took bus trips around the region. But since many of the regular visitors are vaccinated, activities are starting again: crafts in the parking lot, an outdoor spring fling concert, more meet-ups.

“I think it’s going to take a while for people to come in and allow themselves that luxury of sitting at a table with people,” Garfield said. “I think this is going to last in our minds for a long time.”

Chef Nancy Garfield put together fish sandwiches while working in the the kitchen of the Center for Active Living in York, Maine, with volunteer Joy Surette. A usual social hub for York-based senior citizens, The Center for Active Living has not been able to have events for over a year. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.