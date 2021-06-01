Moderna seeks full FDA clearance for its COVID-19 vaccine

On Dec. 18. the FDA cleared Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use, making it the second vaccine available in the United States, after the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was authorized on similar terms a week earlier.

In a statement Tuesday, the company said it will submit data to the FDA on a rolling basis in the coming weeks to support its application for use of the vaccine in people 18 and older.

Moderna is seeking full regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine, which would be the Cambridge biotech’s first approved product on the market.

The FDA has permitted three COVID-19 vaccines to be used in the United States, including Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot, cleared in late February. Emergency-use designation can be revoked at any time and lasts only as long as the state of emergency.

Pfizer applied for full approval of its vaccine on May 7. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the first that use synthetic messenger RNA, a version of the natural substance that directs cells to produce proteins.

If approved, Moderna’s vaccine could become a stable source of revenue for the company, which has yet to get drugs for other diseases into large-scale clinical trials.

Moderna, founded in 2010, went public in 2018 as a celebrated but unproven biotech company with little revenue, but it generated $1.94 billion in sales in the first quarter of this year. The federal government bankrolled Moderna’s effort to develop and test its COVID-19 vaccine, committing about $6 billion to the project.

Moderna is working on potential coronavirus booster shots, and it’s testing its vaccine in both adolescents and children.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in April that the review typically takes six months, but regulators would attempt to move faster on coronavirus vaccines and therapies.

Moderna’s stock closed at $184.66 Tuesday, down 0.2 percent.

During the pandemic, Moderna’s local workforce ballooned to 1,400, putting the company among the 10 largest biotech employers in the state, according to MassBio’s annual industry report.

Moderna is using its vaccine success to invest in growth, with plans to more than double the size of its 300,000-square-foot production and lab facility in Norwood.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.

