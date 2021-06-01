Let her first-graders tell you what Eric Carle meant to them

Thank you for your fine tribute to popular children’s author Eric Carle, who died May 23, at 91 (“With ‘Hungry Caterpillar,’ he won children’s hearts,” Page A1, May 27). Each year in first grade, our Eric Carle author study is a favorite week for the students and for me, the teacher.

The kids clamor to add to the list of things we notice about his characters, themes, and writing style after reading his books. In the words of 6-year-olds, here is this year’s list: “He uses very bright colors, he likes nature, and insects and creatures. His characters are unusual like a spider and a cricket and a praying mantis. He gives his characters a personality like hungry or grouchy. He draws a special sun and moon in his books. His books teach a lesson.” The list goes on and on.