Naomi Osaka takes a stand for Black women’s mental health

In announcing her withdrawal from the French Open , the four-time Grand Slam winner said Monday she’s suffered “long bouts of depression” since she garnered worldwide attention after her 2018 US Open championship. Even before the Paris tournament began last month, Osaka said that for her mental health, she would be skipping the post-match press conferences that players are obligated to attend.

Naomi Osaka is doing something that Black women are rarely expected to do: She’s taking care of herself.

Instead of empathy for one of its best young stars, tournament officials fined Osaka $15,000 and threatened to suspend her after she skipped the media (and its often-inane questions) following her opening match win. Then officials from all four Grand Slams (the Australian Open and Wimbledon are the other two) issued a statement that Osaka could face disqualification from the French Open as well as “future Grand Slam suspensions.”

So Osaka, who is of Japanese and Haitian descent and competes for Japan, where she was born, put her mental health above another trophy, another big payday, and the professional tennis industrial complex that views her only as a commodity, not a person.

Advertisement

At 23, Osaka has fame, fortune, and immense talent. She knows all of that means nothing if she feels no peace in her soul. In speaking about her own mental health and her need to tend to it, she has pierced the notion that Black women must always be resilient, even at the expense of their own wellbeing.

Naturally there are critics, as if Osaka’s mental health is up for debate. Piers Morgan quickly pulled out his usual merchant of misogynoir shtick. Martina Navratilova finally struck a more compassionate tone when Osaka withdrew. On the Tennis Channel, the tennis legend suggested Sunday that the young star had less of a “mental health issue,” and more of a “mental issue,” and that Osaka needed to “woman up,” whatever that’s supposed to mean.

Advertisement

This is what happens in societies more accustomed to stigmatizing mental health issues than offering unconditional support. It’s also what occurs when the presumption of a Black woman’s tireless strength is weaponized to disregard her needs even when she admits that she is struggling and needs help.

My first lesson in how the world treats Black women came not from my mother or grandmother, but a 1970s detective show.

On an episode of “The Rockford Files,” Janet MacLachlan played Adrienne Clarke, a fashion designer with her own successful company. Talking about the hardships and lack of support she endured, Clarke dropped this grim fact: “I’m a woman. I’m Black. That doesn’t change inside the ghetto or out.” Decades later, I’ve never forgotten it.

As Black women, we are expected to carry the weight of a nation with no regard for us, to do its difficult work with little reward. People marvel at the Mothers of the Movement, a group of Black women whose children were killed by police or racist violence, but rarely consider what becoming a public face of both maternal grief and social justice does to them.

Black women are routinely viewed as caretakers, explainers, and superwomen in service to America. When they mobilized in Alabama against Roy Moore, they were hailed only because their diligence kept an accused sexual predator out of the Senate in 2017. That refrain became an aria during the 2020 election when Black women helped deliver the presidency to Joe Biden, and shifted the Senate to Democrats with runoff election wins in Georgia by Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Advertisement

When Black women save ourselves, we save the nation. That’s a fact. Yet when we need help with our own trauma, when that fabled toughness gives way to mental and emotional exhaustion, we’re told to stop complaining, keep delivering what others want, or to “woman up.”

In 2020, Naomi Osaka wears face masks bearing the names of Black victims of police violence and racial profiling during the US Open tennis tournament in New York. Frank Franklinn II, Seth Wenig/Associated Press

At last year’s US Open, Osaka wore seven masks before and after her matches each bearing a different name of a Black person killed by police or a victim of racist violence. In an effort to spark conversations about the harm inflicted on Black lives, she placed her triumphs alongside painful emblems of the violent toll of white supremacy.

With her absence in Paris, Osaka is speaking to us again, this time about Black women’s wellness and mental health. Whenever she’s ready, I’ll welcome her return to the court. For now, I’m thankful for whatever way her decision illuminates the tax levied upon us in white spaces that care only about what Black women can offer, but never what we need.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.