I would call it “The Swans Who Taught People to Talk” because as unlikely as that seems, it’s a true story, a story of hope when we needed it most.

If only I were more clever or an artist even, I would turn their story into a children’s book — a kind of “Make Way for Ducklings” for a new generation, a generation that survived the coronavirus pandemic, a year of loss and of struggling to know if people were smiling behind their masks.

But every tale must begin somewhere and this begins last fall on the Charles River Esplanade, a setting long accustomed to year-round resident Canada geese — a not always happy match (a friend calls them “feathered poop-machines”). But in a pandemic we tend not to be that fussy about gifts from nature, and so the geese would do.

And then the swans arrived — more than two dozen of them. One morning I counted as I walked — and the tally in the river and the lagoons was 28. I know, who counts swans? Well, months later I would find out there were dozens of us taking our daily roll call of the stunning creatures. Where they came from remained a mystery — in a year when nothing made sense and people were heading for more congenial and exotic work-from-home locations — droves of swans finding a new home made as much sense as anything.

As the weather turned colder, most flew off, two by two. Those of us steeling ourselves for the quiet isolation of the winter ahead, making do with our new pandemic fur buddies, were a little envious of the swans’ quiet companionship — not to mention their freedom to travel.

No, these weren’t the pampered creatures brought year after year to the lagoon in the Public Garden then trucked back to their comfy digs at the Franklin Park Zoo. These swans were wild and free.

But when spring came they were back — not by the dozens this time, but enough to be noticed — and admired. Walkers who had spent a winter looking down, sometimes at their cellphones, sometimes just at their own two feet, looked up. Runners stopped for a few minutes to take a photo, especially when they did that classic two-swan courtship, bowing into a heart-shaped neck embrace. Yes, they really do that.

A swan glides along the waters in the Boston Public Garden in 2018. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

By early May the nest at the edge of the lagoon was large enough to attract attention — mom swan settling in, dad standing watch.

And then it began. The fan club grew and people did something they hadn’t done in a rather long time. They talked to each other — perfect strangers talked to each other.

“I looked it up and the gestation period is 39 to 41 days,” one woman said. “So I think those eggs could hatch in late May.”

Mother swan squiggled a bit as if on cue to reveal nine eggs — well at least nine by my count, counting swan eggs being something of an inexact science, others insisted it was eight, maybe 10.

And so we waited — checking up on them morning and night, a roving contingent of swan-watchers

“I think that’s the swan version of Home Depot,” one guy said as he watched dad swim off to gather more reeds for the nest — a constant DIY project.

By the morning of the hatching, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already dropped its outdoor mask mandate and people could gasp and squeal with delight and smile unfettered and in full view of fellow swan lovers. In the nest were five (maybe six) tiny swans — well, OK, cygnets for you fancy people.

Cygnets are kept in the shade by a parent's feathers while in the nest on the Charles River Esplanade. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A day or two later the human fan club had moved a little upstream — to better observe the inaugural swan family swim. Even on a raw, rainy Saturday they brought joy, the cygnets growing before our eyes.

But some stories don’t get the happy ending we all long for. By Sunday night the mother swan, appearing limp in her nest and unable to lift her head, was removed by Boston Animal Control. Her passing was reported on social media and by WCVB.

Still this wondrous creature and her brood were a gift of beauty and grace and perseverance when we most needed it. They brought random strangers together to celebrate and now to grieve — and to begin the long and not always comfortable process of once again talking to each other, relating to each other, and, after this strangest of years, finding the common ground we so desperately need.

Rachelle G. Cohen is a Globe opinion writer. She can be reached at rachelle.cohen@globe.com.