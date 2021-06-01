After spectator runs onto court, Wizards coach urges misbehaving NBA fans to ‘stay home’

Over the last few days, a fan has thrown a water bottle at Kyrie Irving , who had stepped on Boston’s center-court logo after the Nets beat the Celtics; a Knicks fan spat at Trae Young ; Jazz fans berated the family of Ja Morant of the Grizzlies; and a 76ers fan threw popcorn at the Wizards’ Russell Westbrook in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

The trend of NBA fans behaving badly continued Monday night when a spectator ran onto the court in what Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks called a “barbaric” display of behavior. In lengthy postgame comments, Brooks expressed the frustration and disbelief of players and coaches.

Advertisement

During Monday’s Game 4 of the Wizards-Sixers series in Washington’s Capital One Arena, a fan ran onto the court during the third quarter, getting no farther than a spot under the basket. Only the 76ers’ Dwight Howard was in the general vicinity, and the fan was quickly tackled by a security guard.

The incidents have not caused any injuries, but Brooks spoke emotionally for nearly five minutes about what has happened in the first few games in which fans are back in arenas after coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been loosened.

“It’s actually embarrassing for all those fans who do that. The NBA has great fans. I’ve played in Philadelphia. They have great fans. They have one knucklehead who decided to throw popcorn. Boston has great fans. They have one knucklehead who decided to throw a water bottle. New York has great fans. I played there. I played in Boston, but I got cut,” Brooks told reporters. “. . . New York has great fans. One knucklehead decided to spit on somebody. We have great fans. One knucklehead tried to come into the arena, and it’s unacceptable. It’s not good.”

Fans’ stunts over the last couple of weeks have brought a variety of repercussions, from outright arrest of fan Cole Buckley in Boston to immediate ejection to the stripping of season tickets to being permanently banned from the arena.

Advertisement

“Banning them and this and that. What does that mean?” Brooks questioned. “Is there facial recognition that you can’t get a ticket on the secondary market and don’t shave for a week and wear a hat and still come in. I don’t know if there’s criminal charges, but they’ve got to get something on their record, and they’ve got to get exposed and they have to pay money out of their own pocket.”

Bradley Beal said there is “no place” for it. “Either you sit there and enjoy the game or just sit at home and watch it on TV. We’re fortunate nobody got hurt and the security did its job, did a hell of a job to get him down, get him out of there.”

The larger worry is where this could lead, but Beal said he doesn't "feel any less safe because I know no fan would try me individually."