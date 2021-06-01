Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk fined $5,000 for cross-checking Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield

Both Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and his Islanders counterpart, Barry Trotz , conducted their Tuesday briefings with reporters before the NHL issued its statement. Neither publicly discussed the incident after Game 2.

The league Tuesday fined the Bruins winger $5,000, the maximum allowable amount per the CBA, for cross-checking Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield in Game 2. The money goes to the NHL Players Emergency Assistance Fund.

Jake DeBrusk is the first player in the Bruins-Islanders series to find himself in the NHL’s Department of Player Safety spotlight.

The play, which was unpenalized, happened at 13:04 of the third period, in a game the Bruins eventually lost, 4-3, in overtime.

DeBrusk and Mayfield tangled in front of New York goalie Semyon Varlamov, the Bruins winger clearing Mayfield out of the crease with the fervor of a defenseman protecting his own goal. DeBrusk shoved Mayfield four times in a row, first with the gloves, and later with his stick. The fourth and final blow was stick on neck, dropping Mayfield face-first to the ice as DeBrusk fell on his back.

Mayfield was slow to get up, clearly addled as he finished his shift. Hunched over in front of his net, he threw a half-hearted cross-check at Taylor Hall before the puck exited the zone.

“You want to see old-school?” NBC Sports Network analyst Pierre McGuire said on the broadcast, narrating the replay that concludes with “a cross-check right to the back of the head,” he said. “Referees let ‘em play on. Old-school hockey, right there.”

Mayfield, McGuire noted, “was never right” after the whack to the head. But he was on the ice 1:12 later, to start a penalty kill. When Brad Marchand fired home the tying goal, making it 3-3 with 4:54 left, he was attacking Mayfield’s side. The Islanders defenseman was caught in the middle, trying to play both Marchand at the top of the circle and David Pastrnak on the goal line to his right.

Mayfield finished the game skating a regular shift, playing 5:32 of the 14:48 in overtime. He finished fourth among Islanders defensemen in TOI (26:22), chipping in a game-high seven blocked shots.

The NHL issued no supplemental discipline for Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy, who dropped Sean Kuraly with an unpenalized forearm to the chin at 14:14 of the first period, or forward Travis Zajac, who threw a cross-check to the back of Charlie McAvoy’s head at 8:42 of the third.

Need to cut off the power

The Bruins were off Tuesday, resting up in advance of Thursday night’s Game 3 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. One area of concern for Wednesday’s practice in Brighton: adjustments on the penalty kill.

The Bruins, 18 for 21 against the Capitals, are 3 for 6 on the PK through two games of this series. Cassidy saw the Islanders trying more low plays, rather than bombing away from the top of the formation as they did in Game 1. He believes his charges can do a better job with their sticks to deny passes closer to the goal.

Case in point: Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s PPG in the second period that made it 3-1. Matt Grzelcyk couldn’t cut off Anthony Beauvillier’s spinning feed across the crease. Connor Clifton didn’t stop Pageau from tapping it home.

“We were late,” Cassidy said. “As a result, the puck gets down toward the post and Clifton comes across and couldn’t quite kill it. They made a nice play there. I made an adjustment and I didn’t think our sticks were in the right spot in a couple of those situations. Something we’ll look at.”

The Capitals, Cassidy noted, started making those plays “later in their series, especially Game 5, where [Nicklas] Backstrom and those guys started shooting from lower and trying to jam the front of the net.” By then, it was too late. The Islanders have already found an advantage.

Cassidy didn’t fault his penalty killers for the other Islanders PPG, a Josh Bailey pass that deflected off Jeremy Lauzon.

“They’re trying to make the play through our box,” Cassidy said. “Our guys are in a decent position. They get a fortunate bounce. Those you’ve got to move on from. The other one, we’ll make an adjustment if that’s the setup they want to use.”

No news on Smith, Miller

Cassidy didn’t issue an update on injured winger Craig Smith or defenseman Kevan Miller, both likely among the Bruins getting treatment Tuesday … Trotz said he was “disappointed” to learn that Varlamov was not among the Vezina Trophy finalists. The NHL’s general managers, who vote on the award, named Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy, Colorado’s Phillipp Grubauer and Vegas’s Marc-Andre Fleury. “I hope he gets a ton of votes for Vezina,” Trotz said after Game 2, in which Varlamov made 39 saves. “He’s been our MVP this year” … It sounds like Varlamov, who didn’t start Game 1, could have the net the rest of the series. “Ilya [Sorokin] had more success against Pittsburgh,” Trotz said. “We felt that maybe we could ride Ilya’s momentum. It didn’t happen in Game 1. I was very comfortable coming back with Varly in Game 2. That was almost the plan, that if we didn’t get the win in Game 1, that we were coming right back with Varly.” … Injured New York winger Oliver Wahlstrom is skating, Trotz said, and is a “possibility” to play in Game 3.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.