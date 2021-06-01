EMass softball: Norton’s Bella Vittorini headlines Players of the Week

Sicily DiDomenico, Haverhill — The senior pitcher dominated the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup against Central Catholic, throwing a complete game, scattering two hits while striking out 11, and supported her own cause by driving in a run in a 4-0 victory.

Frankie Passarelli, Millis — In back-to-back Tri-Valley League wins against Hopkinton (13-5) and Medfield (19-8), the sophomore catcher produced four hits and six RBIs for the 20th-ranked Mohawks.

Adrianna Fusco, Revere — The senior delivered complete game performances in Greater Boston League victories over Everett (5-4) and Lynn Classical (5-2), striking out 10 against the Crimson Tide and fanning 15 against Classical.