EMass softball: Norton’s Bella Vittorini headlines Players of the Week

Sicily DiDomenico, Haverhill — The senior pitcher dominated the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup against Central Catholic, throwing a complete game, scattering two hits while striking out 11, and supported her own cause by driving in a run in a 4-0 victory.
Frankie Passarelli, Millis — In back-to-back Tri-Valley League wins against Hopkinton (13-5) and Medfield (19-8), the sophomore catcher produced four hits and six RBIs for the 20th-ranked Mohawks.
Adrianna Fusco, Revere — The senior delivered complete game performances in Greater Boston League victories over Everett (5-4) and Lynn Classical (5-2), striking out 10 against the Crimson Tide and fanning 15 against Classical.
Bella Vittorini, Norton — The sophomore got it done offensively and defensively for the No. 5 Lancers, earning her ninth and 10th wins of the season against Tri-Valley rivals Medfield (9-1) and Norwood (8-7); she limited Medfield to one hit and was also 2 for 3 with an RBI against Norwood.
Giana LaCedra, Lowell — The junior hurler bounced back from her first loss of the season early last week by firing a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs against Merrimack Valley Conference opponent North Andover. Then she tossed a one-hit, 16 strikeout, complete game gem against fellow MVC member Tewksbury.