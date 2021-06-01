Game 54: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

After getting pounded 11-2 in the opener, the Red Sox resume their series with the Astros Tuesday night at Houston.
The Red Sox rotation entered the series having gone at least five innings in 29 of 31 games, but Eduardo Rodriguez went just 4⅔ innings in the loss.
Garrett Richards will be on the mound tonight and will look to get the starters back on track.
Lineups
RED SOX (32-21): Hernández CF, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Renfroe RF, Santana 1B, Vazquez C, Gonzalez 2B.
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (4-3, 3.83 ERA)
ASTROS (29-24): Altuve 2B, Correa SS, Bregman 3B, Alvarez DH, Gurriel 1B, Tucker RF, McCormick LF, Straw CF, Maldonado C.
Advertisement
Pitching: RHP Luis Garcia (3-3, 2.93 ERA)
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Garcia: Has not faced any Boston batters.
Astros vs. Richards: Altuve 11-36, Bregman 1-7, Correa 3-9, Gurriel 2-7, Jones 0-1, Maldonado 0-1, Straw 1-1, Tucker 0-0.
Stat of the day: Richards is 5-5 with a 3.02 ERA in 16 games (13 starts) against Houston.
Notes: After four straight wins, Richards suffered his first loss against the Braves on May 25, allowing three runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts over 5 ⅔ innings. He was 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 ⅔ innings in his previous five starts. He has gone at least five innings in six consecutive starts … The Astros remain without three lineup mainstays in Michael Brantley (hamstring), Yuli Gurriel (finger) and Yordan Alvarez (wrist) … Garcia is facing the Red Sox for the first time in his career. He is 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA and .175 opponent batting average over his previous three starts, including a 5-2 victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday, when he posted career highs in innings (six) and pitches (100).
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.