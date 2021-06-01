Real Madrid hires Carlo Ancelotti as coach to replace Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid hired Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Tuesday to replace Zinedine Zidane , who quit last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than a decade. The 61-year-old Ancelotti left as manager of Premier League club Everton to take over in Madrid, where he coached for two seasons from 2013 to 2015. The Spanish club said that Ancelotti has agreed to a three-year contract and that a press conference was scheduled Wednesday. Zidane was Ancelotti’s assistant when Madrid won its 10th European title in 2014. Ancelotti also led Madrid to titles in the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and FIFA’s Club World Cup. Zidane, who led Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles from 2016-18, quit last week saying he didn’t have the support of the club for a long-term project. Zidane’s Madrid fought for the Spanish league title until the final round but finished two points behind city rival Atlético Madrid, failing to defend its title and lift back-to-back league trophies for the first time since 2007-08.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said it was his idea to take a voluntary pay cut and help ensure his return for an 18th season. Roethlisberger spoke for the first time on Tuesday since he agreed to a new contract in March that assured the 39-year-old would be back with the Steelers in 2021, the only NFL team he’s ever known. “I told (the front office) I want to help the team out however I can,” Roethlisberger said. “I told them I would do whatever I could to help the team sign guys that are going to help us win football games.” The Steelers made no secret of the need for Roethlisberger to take a pay cut to ease some of the burden of a $41 million salary cap hit that was scheduled for 2021. Steelers president Art Rooney II, coach Mike Tomlin, and general manager Kevin Colbert all expressed the desire to bring back Roethlisberger, but they stressed the need to do it in a way that gave the team some financial flexibility... The New York Jets have signed defensive lineman Ronald Blair, a favorite of coach Robert Saleh from their days together with the San Francisco 49ers. The addition of Blair on Tuesday bolsters a defensive line that is considered a strength of the Jets. New York added defensive ends Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry, and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins in free agency to a unit that already included Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers and Nathan Shepherd.

The Edmonton CFL franchise has changed its team name to Elks. The club made the announcement on Tuesday. Edmonton dropped its longtime name, Eskimos, last year following a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington team amid pressure on franchises to eliminate racist or stereotypical names. It had been called the Edmonton Football Team up until the announcement, but its logo continued to feature two Es. Elks was one of seven potential name changes the Edmonton Football Team provided on its shortlist. The others included: Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles, and Elements. When the Edmonton Football Team announced last year it was discontinuing the Eskimos name, president Chris Presson said it was the franchise’s hope to keep its double-E logo and green and gold colors. The decision came following a review by the franchise after it twice opted to maintain its team name. The Eskimos moniker has been tied to sports teams in Edmonton since the 19th century, but critics say the name is derogatory and a colonial-era term for Inuit.

