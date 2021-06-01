Needham boys’ lacrosse gets quite a rush from lively crowd, rolls past archrival Wellesley

“For the school community, at large, it was like ‘release the hounds’ a little bit,” Needham coach Dave Wainwright said.

In a Bay State Conference boys’ lacrosse showdown between rivals Needham and Wellesley, the hill behind Memorial Field was filled with fans, student sections came out in force to chant and cheer, and Needham students were able to gleefully rush the field after their side secured an 11-4 victory Tuesday.

The high school sports experience — and everything that comes with it — has returned to Massachusetts.

“These [players] were able to get into a high school atmosphere they’ve been starving for. They’ve been looking for something like this and this game gave them that venue. It was electric, it was a little wild, but for these guys, it meant a lot. A year ago this was a [spring] season that didn’t play, so for them to have this moment on their senior night, it’s just really epic for them.”

After a chippy start, Needham (7-2) scored seven straight goals to take a 7-1 lead midway through the third quarter.

Advertisement

Wellesley (6-2) hung tough thanks in parts to the efforts of goalie Chase Wesley (15 saves), but the Raiders were unable to string more than two goals together against Needham’s aggressive ride.

“We press tempo a little bit,” Wainwright said. “Chaos is our friend. We rely on our athleticism and try to make guys uncomfortable and our guys were successful with that tonight. They managed their gas tanks and I think that was the difference.”

The Rockets controlled the pace of play and received four goals from Bryant-bound senior Nick Pisano. Connor McNaughton added two goals and an assist, and Thomas Barker added a fourth-quarter goal after battling at the faceoff X all evening.

“This was our Super Bowl,” Pisano said. “We love beating Wellesley. This is a big momentum push for us and we needed this.”

Advertisement

“We went from barely anyone [at games] to this. It’s a whole different game when you score a goal and everyone goes crazy. The adrenaline gets pumping, it’s just amazing.”

Abington 12, East Bridgewater 11 — Mike Van Luling netted the winner and Hunter Grafton rifled in four goals for the Green Wave (5-5) in the South Shore League contest.

BC High 14, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 10 — The Eagles (7-1) took down St. John’s thanks to goals from seven different players: Kevin Sheahan (3 goals), Will Emsingd (3 goals), Louis Timmons (2 goals), Owen Porter (2 goals), Emmett Martin (2 goals), James Carroll and Tim Rogers.

Billerica 16, Tewksbury 2 — Myles Jean led the Indians (8-3) with five goals. Dom Terrazzano (3 goals, 1 assist), Conor Doherty (3 goals), Brendan Cook (3 goals), Christ Hunt (2 goals, 1 assist), and Steven Lankowski (1 goal, 1 assist) all had multi-point nights in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Ipswich 9, Lynnfield 6 — Senior attackmen Jayden Halecki and Rowan Silva contributed three goals and an assist each for the Tigers (6-1) in the Cape Ann League victory.

St. John’s Prep 15, Xaverian 12 — Sophomore Jimmy Ayers netted five goals and assisted on another, and Michael Kelly had two goals and three assists for the second-ranked Eagles (9-0) in the Catholic Conference win.

Weston 16, Boston Latin 6 — Senior Aiden Young notched two goals and three assists to lead the Wildcats (6-3) to victory in a Dual County League clash.

Advertisement

Girls’ lacrosse

Billerica 20, Tewksbury 9 — Julia Trainor (8 goals, 4 assists) and Paige Murphy (2 goals, 2 assists) powered the Indians (5-7) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Boston Latin 20, Weston 17 — Sisters Reagan (junior) and Quinlan O’Brien (senior) combined for 17 goals for the Wolfpack (6-1) in the Dual County League win.

Cardinal Spellman 14, Arlington 11 — Kathryn Lysko netted seven goals in a Catholic Central League win for the Cardinals (5-4).

Duxbury 18, Scituate 7 — After being knotted at 5-5, the Dragons (8-3) used a 9-0 run to take control in the first round of the Patriot Cup. Bella Fisher led Duxbury with four goals.

Milford 12, Taunton 11 — Aislinn Bennett’s seven goals led the way for the Scarlet Hawks (1-7) in the Hockomock win.

Quincy 12, Whitman-Hanson 11 — Kathleen Higgins netted the winner for the Presidents (10-2) with 2:34 to go in the first round of the Patriot Cup. Junior Maddie Bailey (7 goals, 1 assist) and senior Alyssa Ryan (4 goals, 1 assist) also contributed to the win.

Silver Lake 13, Plymouth South 3 — With a first-round win over Plymouth South (1-6-1) in the Patriot Cup, the Lakers (3-5) advance to play Quincy on Thursday.

Baseball

Bishop Feehan 17, Matignon 0 — Senior Pete Carriuolo (4 RBIs) smacked a three-run homer and senior Brendan Flavin also had four RBIs in the Catholic Central win for the 18th-ranked Shamrocks (9-3).

Advertisement

Catholic Memorial 5, Malden Catholic 4 — Senior Jack Facey smacked a line-drive single up the middle to drive in the winning run and propel the Knights (5-5) to victory in Catholic Conference play.

Hamilton-Wenham 6, Ipswich 2 — Shane Metternick struck out seven over six innings, and Nick Freni had three hits, including a homer, for the Generals (8-2) in the Cape Ann League win.

Hingham 8, Quincy 7 — Trailing 8-2, the Presidents (2-10) put up a five-run rally in the top of the seventh. But Hingham junior reliever John Volpe worked out of a second-and-third jam to earn the save in the first round of the Patriot Cup. Starting pitcher Jake Schulte (8 strikeouts) gave up two runs over six innings for the Harbormen (7-5), and Andrew McGowan went 3 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.

Hopkinton 7, Bellingham 0 — Vinnie Purpura (5⅔ innings) and Nick Paharik (1⅓ innings) combined for the shutout on the hill, and Dylan Locke laced a three-run triple to spark a five-run third inning for the No. 8 Hillers (10-1) in the Tri-Valley League.

King Philip 10, Attleboro 0 — Rudy Gately struck out seven in the five-inning Hockomock win for the host Warriors (6-5).

Lincoln-Sudbury 9, Waltham 3 — Connor Peek and Thomas Rogers each launched homers, with Rogers connecting on a grand slam, for the Warriors (8-4) in the Dual County League win.

Milton 2, Brookline 1 — Junior Charlie Walker pitched seven innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts to earn the Bay State Conference win, and sophomore Owen McHugh locked down the save after the Wildcats (10-2) took the lead in the top of the eighth, striking out the side. Colin Hoey and Jimmy Fallon supplied the RBIs for the Wildcats.

Advertisement

Needham 12, Framingham 1 — Will Gworek went 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Sam Chutkow launched a home run and drove in three for the visiting Rockets (4-8) in the Bay State Conference win.

North Attleborough 10, Foxborough 0 — With Aidan Conrad (2-run homer) and Jared Penta (3 for 3, double) supplying the thunder, senior Dennis Colleran fired a nine-strikeout no-hitter for the Rocketeers (6-5) in the Hockomock victory.

Stoneham 2, Wilmington 0 — Senior captain Ben Donovan hurled a complete game shutout, scattering four hits and striking out five for the Spartans (7-2) in the Middlesex League win.

Xaverian 10, Norwood 0 — Bryce Kiley fell a home run shy of the cycle, driving in four runs with a 3-for-4 day to power the No. 4 Hawks (8-1) to the nonleague win.

Softball

Boston Latin 12, Weston 0 — Senior Kate McGrath hurled a 14-strikeout no-hitter and launched a home run and double to lead the host Wolfpack (7-5) in the Dual County League.

Cambridge 13, Wayland 5 — Yamari Blackmon struck out five in five frames and had three RBIs for the Falcons in the Dual County League win.

Case 8, Somerset Berkley 5 — Hailey Berube struck out nine in her complete game effort as the host Cardinals improved to 2-2 in South Coast Conference action. Abby Sirois went 2 for 4 with a double and triple.

Fontbonne 22, Mt. Alvernia 2 — Junior Lilly Baldwin went 3 for 3 with a grand slam and six RBIs to propel the host Ducks (2-5) to the nonleague win. Sophomore Darcy LeFever was also a 3 for 3 with four RBIs.

King Philip 2, Attleboro 1 — Emma Sheehan pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run and striking out five to lift the No. 7 Warriors (11-0) in the Hockomock League.

Methuen 26, Lawrence 3 — Junior catcher Avry Nelson racked up six RBIs for the 16th-ranked Rangers (6-4) in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Mystic Valley 7, KIPP Academy 3 — Freshman Giuliana Micciche fanned 17 and freshman Molly Hickey (5 RBIs) hit for the cycle in the Commonwealth win for the Eagles (3-5).

Pembroke 5, Duxbury 3 — The Titans (7-4) scored four runs in the fifth inning, senior ace Tory O’Malley struck out the side in the sixth, and the third seed from the Fisher Division outlasted the Dragons (0-11), the No. 6 seed from the Keenan Division, in the first round of the Patriot Cup.

Stoughton 12, Sharon 0 — Junior Sydney Menz went 3 for 4 with a homer and double to help the host Black Knights (5-5) climb to .500 in the Hockomock League. Nicole Baker struck out seven over five innings, allowing just two hits, and hit a two-run triple.

Taunton 18, Milford 0 — Villanova-bound Kelsey White tossed a perfect game and smashed two home runs as part of a four-homer day for the top-ranked Tigers (11-0). McKenzie McAloon and Hayley Krockta had the other homers in the Hockomock League win.

Walpole 10, Wellesley 0 — Senior Katie Lynch allowed just two hits with no walks in the Bay State Conference win for the host Timberwolves (9-3).

Wilmington 12, Stoneham 0 — Audrey Powers struck out nine as part of her five hitless innings for the visiting Wildcats (8-1) in the Middlesex win. Abby LeClair and Jenna Sweeney each had a home run and three RBIs, and Ashley Crawford doubled and tripled for three RBIs.

Woburn 9, Winchester 4 — Junior Jenna Taylor and sophomore Morgan Barmarsh hit back-to-back home runs as the visiting Tanners (8-0) clinched the Middlesex League Liberty Division title.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 5, Austin Prep 0 — Senior captain Reilly O’Brien picked up a big win at first singles (6-0, 6-2) for the Golden Warriors (7-0) in the nonleague match.

Brookline 5, Milton 0 — Freshman Enzo Scippa trailed 5-2 in the first set of his third singles match, but battled back to win the set 7-5 before winning the second, 6-4, as the Warriors (12-0) remained unbeaten in the Bay State Conference.

Central Catholic 4, Haverhill 1 — Senior Dalton Dow (6-1, 6-0) and freshman Arnav Lele (6-0, 6-0) picked up key victories at second and third singles for the Raiders in the Merrimack Valley Conference clash.

Franklin 5, Mansfield 0 — Senior Liam Marr won at first singles, 6-1, 6-0 to help extend the Panthers’ record to 11-0 in the Hockomock League match.

Lynnfield 5, Newburyport 0 — Freshman Dan Levin cruised in his third singles match, winning 6-0, 6-1 to help the Pioneers (7-0) remain undefeated in Cape Ann League play.

Marblehead 4, Swampscott 1 — Freshman Mika Garber and senior co-captain Daniel Farfel both prevailed without dropping a single game, winning 6-0, 6-0 at first and third singles to propel the Magicians (6-2) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Whitman-Hanson 5, North Quincy 0 — Brothers Cameron and Zach Lindsay went on a 12-1 run after trailing early in their doubles match to win 6-3, 6-1, powering the Panthers (4-7) to the win in the first round of the Patriot Cup.

Wilmington 5, Stoneham 0 — With a win over Stoneham, the undefeated Wildcats (9-0) have clinched at least a share of the Middlesex League Freedom Division title for the first time in school history.

Girls’ tennis

Austin Prep 5, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Behind strong performances from the senior duo of Kayla Russell/Amelia Ulton (6-1, 6-2), and senior Ariana Clark and freshman Kylie McDonald (6-0, 6-3) in doubles play, the Cougars (7-2, 7-0) remained undefeated in the Catholic Central League.

Central Catholic 4, Haverhill 1 — Strong performances from Kyla Nguyen (6-0, 6-4) at second singles and Maria Mataac (6-2, 6-2) at third singles helped lift the Raiders (6-3) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Pentucket 1 — The second doubles pairing of Chloe Gern and Nora Gamber rolled 6-0, 6-1 to help lift the Generals (6-2) to the Cape Ann League victory.

Lynnfield 4, Ipswich 1 — Senior Emma Gallucci won a close match at No. 1 singles, winning in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7, for the Pioneers (6-2) in the Cape Ann League win.

Marblehead 3, Swampscott 2 — Leah Saulnier and Ava Ullian continued their undefeated streak at second doubles (6-1, 6-3), and Tess Kearney’s win at third singles (3-6, 6-4, 6-4) gave the Magicians (7-2) the victory in the Northeastern Conference.

Wareham 3, Fairhaven 2 — Doubles play was a strong point for the Vikings, as wins from the tandems of Mackenzie Brodley/Olivia Powers (6-2, 6-1) and Allison Sciaraffa/Fredi Gakidis (6-4, 6-4) paved the way to victory in the South Coast Conference match against previously-undefeated Fairhaven (4-1).

Winchester 4, Woburn 1 — Laura Wagner (6-2, 6-0) and Sofia Rich (6-0, 6-0) won at second and third singles, respectively, for Winchester (9-0) in the Middlesex win.

Boys’ track

Norton 79, Bellingham 58 — Paul Wisnaskis broke his school record in the 400 with a clocking of 55.7 and leaped 22 feet, 1 inch to break the school record of 21-7¼ set by Ray Jackson in 1984.

Girls’ track

Central Catholic 96, Lowell 48 — Kat Duren won the 100 hurdles (14.0), the 200 (25.3), and the long jump (18-5), and Veralie Perrier (pole vault, high jump), Adrianna Niles (triple jump, javelin), and Kate Ciesielski (100, 400) were double winners for the host Raiders in the Merrimack Valley Conference dual meet.

Boys’ volleyball

Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 0 — Jack Roderick paced the Hillies (6-3) with 19 assists, and Tyler DiBurro added 11 kills in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Wayland 2 — After dropping the first two sets, the No. 6 Warriors charged back for the 17-25, 21-25, 29-27, 26-24, 15-11 Dual County League win over seventh-ranked Wayland. Senior captain Ryan Maier notched 17 kills, including two block kills, to lead the way, Jack Braverman had 14 kills and four block-kills, and Sebastian Frankel delivered 44 assists and 11 points on serve for L-S (7-3).

Lowell Catholic 3, Essex Tech 0 — Luke McFadyen (20 assists, 5 aces), Isaiah Taylor (10 kills), and Brian Byun (7 kills) led the Crusaders (5-0) to the Commonwealth win.

St. John’s Prep 3, Xaverian 1 — Dan Schorr’s 37 assists and Aaron Saporito’s 25 assists paced the No. 17 Eagles (6-0) in their win over the host Hawks in the Catholic Conference.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, BC High 0 — Senior opposite hitter Conor McCabe filled the stat sheet, posting 4 blocks, 4 digs, 3 aces, and 12 kills to lead the Pioneers (7-2). Junior libero Daniel Wickstrom had 15 digs and 5 aces, and senior middle hitter Spencer Sweeney added 10 kills and 5 blocks in the Catholic Conference victory.

Westford 3, Newton South 1 — Junior middle hitter Matthew Zegowitz paced the No. 3 Grey Ghosts (7-0) with eight blocks and added nine kills in an important Dual County win over the No. 2 Lions. Senior outside hitter Elliot Bradley led Westford with 13 kills and contributed two blocks, and senior outside hitter Fabian Arnold notched 10 kills, 2 blocks, and 2 aces.

Emma Healy, Cam Kerry, Mike Puzzanghera, and Steven Sousa contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores to @GlobeSchools.