Texans sign ex-Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, ending his four-year tenure in New England

Burkhead, 30, proved to be a vital piece of New England’s offense last season, but his season was cut short after he suffered a serious knee injury against Houston in Week 11.

Burkhead signed with the Houston Texans Tuesday morning, ending his four-season tenure in New England. He reunites with former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, and joins a running back room with David Johnson, Mark Ingram, and Philip Lindsay.

In 10 games, he finished with 274 rushing yards on 67 carries and 25 receptions for 192 receiving yards. His six touchdowns (three rushing, three receiving) ranked second on the team, behind only quarterback Cam Newton.

“I’ve always had a high appreciation and respect for Rex,” coach Bill Belichick said last November. “Rex is a great teammate, works hard, does whatever he’s asked to do, contributes in a lot of different areas, and is always prepared and ready to go. He gives you his best and has been productive for us in everything we’ve asked him to do on all four downs.”

Without Burkhead, the Patriots have Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor, and fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield. Jakob Johnson is also available at fullback.

