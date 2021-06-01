Bruce Cassidy acknowledges Tuukka Rask is still banged up after goalie’s rough outing in Game 2 loss

Speaking Tuesday morning, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged his 34-year-old netminder has not been 100 percent for some time.

But at times during the Bruins’ 4-3 loss Monday in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the New York Islanders, Rask appeared to be experiencing some discomfort.

With his performance against the Washington Capitals in the first round, Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask quieted concerns that his health would be an issue after missing nearly a month during the regular season because of a lower back injury.

“He’s been dealing with some injuries all year,” Cassidy said. “Obviously good enough to play. They’re nagging. Not unique to just Tuukka for that position.”

Cassidy expects Rask, who took Tuesday off along with the rest of his teammates, to start Game 3.

“I’ll have a better update on if there’s going to be a potential issue down the road, but right now he’ll go in, get his treatment, be ready to go tomorrow, I assume, unless I hear differently,” Cassidy said. “Right now I don’t believe there’s any reason to think he won’t be ready to go Thursday.”

Rask had his hands full against an Islanders team that dialed up its attack with 39 shots in Game 2 after taking just 22 in Game 1.

Speaking after the game, Cassidy attributed much of Rask’s tough outing largely to all the action in front of the net along with some bad breaks.

The Islanders got their first goal when Josh Bailey’s shot deflected off the skate of Jeremy Lauzon and sneaked past Rask. Their second goal was essentially a scramble drill in front of the net. Kyle Palmieri smacked in a rebound that went off the stick of Brandon Carlo and through Rask’s legs. Rask was left in no-man’s land on Casey Cizikas’s overtime goal on a breakaway after a turnover by Lauzon.

“I just didn’t think he tracked pucks as well tonight,” Cassidy said. “They had more traffic around the front of the net and they got some bounces. Let’s face it, the first goal went in off our skate, the last goal hit our skate, gets them a breakaway. Sometimes you’ve got to be fortunate in this game too.”

Rask allowed a playoff-high four goals, often fighting to find the puck with bodies in front of the net. As the game wore on, he seemed to be moving gingerly.

“I assume he’s fine,” Cassidy said. “We’ll have that discussion later.”

Rask, a 14-year veteran, accepted that health issues would be a constant reality for him this year. Still, after he returned in April, he went 7-1 with a .923 save percentage and just 18 goals allowed in nine games.

Rask started all five games in the first round against Washington, giving up just 10 goals with a .941 save percentage and flashing the form that helped push the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2013 and 2019. His performance also put to rest the debate before the playoffs about whether rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman would be the viable option in net.

Swayman has yet to make a postseason appearance, but Cassidy called him “a very capable backup.”

In an appearance last week on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI between playoff rounds, Rask briefly opened up about his game and his health going into the Islanders series. He reiterated that he wasn’t 100 percent, but he was fit to perform at a high level.

“Game feels good, health is OK,” Rask said. “I’ve been playing, so that’s OK. I’m not as good as I want it to be, but obviously I’ve been playing and practicing. So I’m out there. That’s all that matters.”

The Bruins got a week’s worth of rest after eliminating the Capitals in five games. They’ll get some additional time to recover with two days off before Game 3 against the Islanders on Thursday. The downtime will work in Rask’s favor.

“I don’t believe there will be anything to worry about,” Cassidy said Tuesday. “If there is, obviously we’ll have to sort through that.”

Matt Porter contributed to this report.

