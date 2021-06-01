WooSox offering vaccinations, free tickets during six-game homestand this week

The Triple A Worcester Red Sox are offering COVID-19 vaccinations — and complimentary tickets to those who partake — throughout their six-game homestand this week, which will be the first action at the new Polar Park since the state lifted capacity restrictions.
The WooSox are scheduled to host the Washington-affiliated Rochester Red Wings at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, plus at 4:05 p.m. on Sat., June 5, and 1:05 p.m. on Sun., June 6.
“We are proud to be among the first Triple-A teams in the country to offer vaccines for fans during our ballgames,” WooSox president Dr. Charles A. Steinberg said in a release. “We look forward to continuing to do our part to inspire more people to become vaccinated.”
Advertisement
In partnership with Worcester’s Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center, single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available to those 18 and over. According to the release, anyone who wishes to be vaccinated can go to the Polar Park ticket office or, if they already have a ticket to that day’s game, by checking in with staff after the gates open.
Those already with tickets will get a general admission voucher good for a future 2021 game, and all who get vaccinated will also receive a WooSox cap.
The team said it would “explore the possibility of making more vaccines available at more games” beyond Sunday. It administered 214 vaccines at Polar Park on May 25 during an equity vaccine clinic while the team was out of town.
The WooSox went 9-3 at home in April, their first regular-season games in Worcester after nearly 50 years in Pawtucket, R.I.