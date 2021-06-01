WooSox offering vaccinations, free tickets during six-game homestand this week

The Triple A Worcester Red Sox are offering COVID-19 vaccinations — and complimentary tickets to those who partake — throughout their six-game homestand this week, which will be the first action at the new Polar Park since the state lifted capacity restrictions.

The WooSox are scheduled to host the Washington-affiliated Rochester Red Wings at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, plus at 4:05 p.m. on Sat., June 5, and 1:05 p.m. on Sun., June 6.

“We are proud to be among the first Triple-A teams in the country to offer vaccines for fans during our ballgames,” WooSox president Dr. Charles A. Steinberg said in a release. “We look forward to continuing to do our part to inspire more people to become vaccinated.”