John Mulaney to perform 10 shows at the Wilbur in August

It was announced Wednesday morning that Mulaney will perform a total of 10 shows at the Wilbur from Aug. 14-21. The show’s title — “John Mulaney: From Scratch” — suggests that one of the most gifted comedians of his generation views his return to live performance as a chance to start over.

After weathering an exceptionally turbulent period in his life, comedian John Mulaney has recently resumed his stand-up career — and that journey will include a weeklong stint at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre this summer.

It’s been a challenging path back to the stage. In December, the 38-year-old Mulaney checked into a Pennsylvania rehabilitation facility to receive treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction. After completing a 60-day stay in February, he continued to receive outpatient care.

Then, this month, he and Anna Marie Tendler confirmed they are ending their marriage of seven years.

During performances at Manhattan’s City Winery, Mulaney has reportedly spoken with candor and vulnerability about his struggles with addiction and about the intervention by friends that led to his rehab stint.

According to a tweet earlier this month by Rolling Stone critic David Fear, Mulaney said during one performance: “When I’m alone, I realize I’m with the person who tried to kill me.”

Formerly a writer on “Saturday Night Live,” Mulaney gained a large following as a stand-up after he recorded several shows on Netflix, getting better and sharper with each outing: “New in Town,” then “The Comeback Kid,” and finally “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” which won an Emmy Award in 2018.

It was a surprise when Mulaney joined the writing staff of NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” late last year, explaining at the time: “I like having a boss and having assignments to do. When I’m in charge of something, not so much the best thing.”

Tickets for the Boston shows go on sale at noon Wednesday at thewilbur.com/artist/john-mulaney.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com.