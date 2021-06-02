Lady Gaga postpones Fenway Park concert until 2022

Lady Gaga has postponed her Aug. 7 date at Fenway Park and will reschedule the concert sometime in 2022.

“While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready,” she said in a statement. “So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022.”

With COVID restrictions on stadium crowds lifted in Massachusetts, Fenway has a busy slate of concerts this summer, beginning with Guns N’ Roses (Aug. 3), followed by Billy Joel (Aug. 4), Green Day (Aug. 5), New Kids on the Block (Aug. 6), Zac Brown Band (Aug. 8), Maroon 5 (Sept. 12), and the Jonas Brothers (Oct. 1). Two previously scheduled Def Leppard/Motley Crüe shows and an Aerosmith concert have been postponed until 2022.