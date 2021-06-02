Leventhal Map Center announces new head

Garrett Dash Nelson. Rob Strong

The Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library has named Garrett Dash Nelson as its new president and head curator. Nelson, 34, has been at the center since 2019. He currently serves as curator of maps and director of geographic scholarship.

The Melrose resident succeeds Connie Chin, who is leaving the center to take a position with a Boston nonprofit. Nelson has degrees from Harvard, the University of Nottingham, and the University of Wisconsin Madison.