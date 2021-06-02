One DJ’s guide to the best and worst versions of some familiar tunes

We asked Patrick Bryant, host of WMBR’s “Subject to Change,” to name some of the best and worst cover versions of songs he’s played. Here’s what he chose (the original recording artists are in parentheses):
Among the best
Marianne Faithful, “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (Ewan MacColl and Peggy Seeger, Bonnie Dobson)
Bros. in Co-Op, “Windy” (The Association)
Barbara Jones, “There’s No Way to Say Goodbye” (Leonard Cohen)
Helen Merrill, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” (Hank Williams)
Patti Drew, “It’s All Over Now” (The Valentinos)
Fat Sadi, “Little Green Apples” (Roger Miller)
Among the worst
Eilert Pilarm, “Are You Lonesome Tonight” (Elvis Presley)
Pat Boone, “Song to the Siren” (Tim Buckley)
Pete Seeger, “Both Sides Now” (Joni Mitchell)
The Del Rubio Triplets, “Chain of Fools” (Aretha Franklin)
Jim Nabors, “Wichita Lineman” (Glen Campbell)
Joan Baez, “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” (Aretha Franklin)