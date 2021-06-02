Amazon moves up its Prime Day

Amazon said Wednesday that it will hold its annual Prime Day over two days in June this year, the earliest it has ever held the sales event. Typically, Amazon holds Prime Day in July. Amazon has said it was holding it earlier due to the Olympic Games, which start next month and take people’s attention away. Last year, Amazon postponed Prime Day to October because of the pandemic and used the sales event to kickoff holiday shopping early. This year, Prime Day will be held from June 21 to June 22 in 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy, and Japan. Amazon started the sales event in 2015 as its answer to Singles’ Day, a shopping holiday in China popularized by Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba. It’s a way for Amazon to get people to sign up for its $119-a-year Prime membership, which gets shoppers faster shipping and access to the deals. Prime Day has become one of Amazon’s biggest shopping days. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

Advertisement

HBO Max pledges to limit ads on new tier

The streaming wars have a new form of bragging rights: who’s showing the fewest ads. HBO Max said Wednesday it will limit commercials on its new ad-supported tier to four minutes each hour, betting it can both generate advertising revenue and avoid offending subscribers with too many breaks. Other streaming services, like Peacock and Discovery+, have said they will show five minutes of ads per hour or less. HBO’s ad-supported tier launches Wednesday and costs $9.99 a month. A version without commercials costs $14.99 a month. Subscribers can also get a discount by paying for a year upfront, a move designed to lock in subscribers and avoid people dropping the service after a few months. The two versions of HBO Max have a few key differences. The ad-supported tier won’t have Warner Bros. films that are debuting on HBO Max this year on the same day they arrive in theaters. And subscribers to the ad-supported version won’t be able download shows for offline viewing. In one area of similarity, there won’t be ads during HBO original shows. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FASHION

Etsy to buy Depop for $1.6 billion

Depop, the fashion resale marketplace beloved by Generation Z, will be acquired by Etsy for $1.6 billion, the two companies announced Wednesday. The cash deal, which is expected to close by the third quarter of this year, underscores the growing influence of clothing resale platforms. More shoppers are turning to the secondhand market for something cheaper and — potentially — greener as the overproduction of clothing increasingly adds to landfills. The trend appears to have been accelerated by the pandemic as more shoppers looked to declutter wardrobes, earn cash by selling their old clothes, or set up fashion customization businesses from their bedrooms. Investor appetite is also on the rise. Last month, Europe’s largest secondhand fashion marketplace, Vinted, raised 250 million euros ($305 million) in a funding round that valued the startup at 3.5 billion euros ($4.26 billion), while in the United States companies such as ThredUp and Poshmark have gone public this year. Depop, which was founded in 2011, has been particularly successful in building a marketplace for younger consumers, who are adopting secondhand fashion faster than any other group. Ninety percent of its users are younger than 26, with 30 million users across 150 countries. The platform is particularly known for its vintage clothes and streetwear — and for creating a new cohort of online influencers famous for selling their wares. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

WORKPLACE

HSBC to let French workers choose remote work option

HSBC is giving some of its French staff two options to work from home part time, joining peers in adapting its working week after the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees can decide between occasional remote working, with as many as 30 days per year away from the office, and frequent remote work, with either 8 or 12 days per month at home, according to a spokeswoman for the bank. Some staff, for example those within retail branches and traders, are not eligible for frequent remote work. The bank will review the program after a year, the spokeswoman said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

Startup Shippo valued at $1 billion due to boom in online shopping

Shipping startup Shippo is now valued at $1 billion amid a boom in e-commerce. Just months after reaching a valuation of $495 million, the company has raised a $50 million round led by Bessemer Venture Partners that more than doubles that number. The billion-dollar milestone comes at a time when “consumers were staying home and buying more from the Internet,” said Laura Behrens Wu, cofounder and chief executive. “That consumer behavior is here to stay.” Shippo recently reached 100,000 customers, and also named a new chief financial officer, Olivier Adler. Shippo works with clients like sock maker Bombas and high-end soap maker Aesop, as well as sellers on Shopify and Etsy. The company, which provides shipping labels and schedules pickups among other services, helps make the process easier for companies that don’t have huge logistics operations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

SHIPPING

Congestion eases at LA port

Ship congestion outside the busiest US gateway for trade eased over the Memorial Day weekend, as the number of container vessels queuing off the coast of Los Angeles fell to the lowest level since November. A total of 11 container ships were anchored awaiting entry into the adjacent ports of LA-Long Beach as of Tuesday, compared with 21 on Friday, according to officials who monitor marine traffic in San Pedro Bay. The bottleneck has persisted since late last year, peaking around 40 vessels in early February. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

POULTRY

Tyson CEO leaves after less than a year

Tyson Foods president and CEO Dean Banks is leaving the poultry company for personal reasons, having served less than a year in the top post. Tyson named Banks as CEO in August, but he officially took over the position from Noel White in October. The company said Wednesday that Donnie King will succeed Banks, effective immediately. King will have much on his plate at the outset, including contending with worker attendance issues and the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month Tyson announced that it was raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as US demand for chicken soars. The Springdale, Ark.-based company, which processes 20 percent of US beef, chicken, and pork, has said that absentee rates are around 50 percent higher than they were before the pandemic. To combat the virus, Tyson began vaccinating workers in February through clinics at more than 100 sites. The company had announced its plans for medical clinics in September. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

CONSUMER SAFETY

Several infant sleep products banned

A federal safety agency on Wednesday banned a range of infant sleep products that currently slip between gaps in regulations, an attempt to fix a loophole blamed for at least 90 accidental deaths. The Consumer Product Safety Commission voted 4-0 to pass the new rule. It requires any product designed for sleeping babies to meet within one year the mandatory federal standards already in place for cribs, bassinets, bedside sleepers, and play yards. Dozens of products currently for sale don’t fit into one of those categories, so they don’t need to measure up. The list includes a plethora of products marketed to parents desperate to get their babies to sleep, including devices that claim to help a baby sleep safely in a parent’s bed, along with baby tents and small sleepers known as travel beds or portable bassinets. — WASHINGTON POST