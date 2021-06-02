Etsy to buy Depop for $1.6 billion to attract young shoppers

(Bloomberg) -- Etsy Inc., the online marketplace for crafts and vintage items, is buying second-hand fashion app Depop for $1.63 billion as it seeks to expand its customer base and attract younger users.

The deal will create “significant opportunities for shared expertise and growth synergies” between the two e-commerce sites as the trend for trading recycled clothing continues to grow, New York-based Etsy said in a statement on Wednesday. The deal, which is primarily cash, is expected to close in the third quarter.

Depop was set up in 2011 as a “community-powered marketplace” to buy and sell used fashion and has become one of the most popular e-commerce sites, particularly among younger, environmentally conscious consumers. About 90 percent of Depop’s active users are under the age of 26 and Depop is the 10th most visited shopping site among “Gen Z” consumers in the U.S., according to Etsy, whose average users tend to be older.