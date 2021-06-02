FAA official who led safety efforts during 737 Max crashes to retire this month

In an e-mail to his team Wednesday, Bahrami said retiring was ’'not an easy decision.’'

Bahrami, who returned to the FAA in 2017 after a stint at an aerospace trade organization, had faced criticism from some congressional Democrats over his response to the crashes. Families of victims in the 2018 and 2019 crashes had asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to remove Bahrami.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday the agency’s top safety official, Ali Bahrami, will retire at the end of the month after a four-year tenure that saw the FAA grapple with a crisis caused by deadly crashes of two 737 Max jets.

“I’m proud and humbled by your commitment, resiliency, dedication and unselfish performance to keep aviation safe, day in and day out, while under significant scrutiny,” he wrote. “I couldn’t have asked you for anything more.”

Christopher J. Rocheleau, Bahrami’s deputy, will fill in while the FAA searches for a replacement, the agency said in a statement.

In the e-mail, Bahrami acknowledged “unprecedented challenges” during his tenure — including the crashes, a lengthy government shutdown, and the coronavirus pandemic — while also listing achievements. He wrote that the FAA’s safety office had established a “solid foundation” to respond to tightened aviation safety laws and recommendations by other investigators who found gaps in the FAA’s oversight of Boeing.

A scathing report on the crashes by Democratic investigators on the House Transportation Committee described an interview with Bahrami in which he said he couldn’t recall conversations with Boeing about the Max in the period between the crashes. He said he was not aware of an FAA analysis from that time that indicated the jet presented an ongoing crash risk.

“It was surprising to the committee that Mr. Bahrami appeared to be largely disengaged,” investigators wrote.

The FAA’s leadership defended Bahrami after the report, saying he had “dedicated his career to the advancement of aviation safety.”

After a hearing on aviation safety in December 2019, committee chairman Representative Peter A. DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat, told reporters that Bahrami “doesn’t seem to know much of anything.”

More recently, members of the crash victims’ families met with Buttigieg and asked him to oust Bahrami and FAA administrator Steve Dickson.