Actor Mark Wahlberg breaks a sweat at Medford gym

The Dorchester native was getting ready to celebrate his 50th birthday, which is on Saturday, and dropped in for a sweat session to promote building “lean new muscle” because “50 is coming fast!”

Gym-goers at Medford’s F45 training studio had a surprise guest in their midst on Tuesday afternoon — actor Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg uploaded a series of videos to Instagram on Tuesday where the actor could be seen doing overhead dumbbell presses, hyping-up gym members mid-workout, and posing for photos with fans.

“He came in and put in the work just like everybody else,” studio manager and head trainer Luke McLean told Boston 7 News.

“I made sure that I wasn’t too, too close to him because I would’ve gotten distracted,” member Amanda Jo also told the news outlet.

Wahlberg owns a minority stake in F45 Training with his company, the Mark Wahlberg Investment Group. The fitness franchise has over 1,750 studios worldwide, 800 in the US, and at least eight in Massachusetts.

Wahlberg, who never seems to shy away from a business opportunity, sported a “Municipal” T-shirt during Tuesday’s workout, a nod to his clothing line, “Municipal.”









