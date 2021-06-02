A Martha’s Vineyard music festival, the opening of Bricksburg, and a look at Boston’s only triathlon

See Norwell-native Susan Tedeschi and other performers at the Beach Road Weekend music festival on Martha’s Vineyard, July 23-25. The event celebrates the 350th anniversary of the founding of Tisbury. It includes three shows with up to 2,000 people (down from the normal 9,000) in socially distanced box seating, meaning small roped-off sections that seat four people. The caveat: You or your group must purchase all seats in the box. The band moe. plays two sets on Friday night, while the Grammy Award-winning rock band Tedeschi Trucks performs July 24 and 25 at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven. All shows end in time for concertgoers to catch the last ferry back to the mainland. Order food and drinks online and enjoy contactless delivery. Tickets start at $55 for moe., $80 for Tedeschi Trucks. www.beachroadweekend.com .

Race around South Boston

Celebrate the return to racing — and a sense of normalcy — with Boston’s only triathlon: the 2021 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon. The event, which normally takes place in July, includes a Splash and Dash race on Aug. 28 for kids age 7 to 15 and Olympic- and sprint-distance triathlons on Aug. 29. Triathletes swim at Carson Beach in South Boston, followed by a bike ride on Day Boulevard and a run in Moakley Park. Not a runner? Choose the Aquabike option and just swim and bike. Pick up race gear in the vendor village and cheer on winners at the awards ceremony. Registration fees for individuals/relay teams: $165/$235 for sprint; $215/$300 for Olympic-distance race (50 percent discount for people age 23 and younger); $200 for Aquabike (no relays or discounts); $45 for Splash and Dash. www.bostontri.com.

LEGOLAND California Resort, located 30 miles north of San Diego, has just reopened after 13 months and launched its newest park: The LEGO Movie World, geared to ages 2 to 12.

THERE

Welcome to Bricksburg

Imagine stepping into a re-created version of Bricksburg, the fictitious city featured in the first two LEGO movies. LEGOLAND California Resort, located 30 miles north of San Diego, has just reopened after 13 months and launched its newest park: The LEGO Movie World, geared to ages 2 to 12. The park’s flagship ride, Emmet’s Flying Adventure, takes thrill-seekers on a virtual escape aboard a triple-decker flying couch. Enjoy 180-degree turns and flights above Middle Zealand, Cloud Cuckoo Land, and Pirates Cove. The new two-acre park, which is just one exhibit in the 128-acre resort, also includes a chance to explore Benny’s Play Ship, ride Queen Watevra’s Carousel, enjoy the rush of falling from Unikitty’s Disco Drop, and meet the movie characters at Emmet’s Super Suite. Admission starts at $79.99; advanced reservations required. 877-534-6526, www.legoland.com.

Stay at this Lake Placid hotel

It’s not too early to start planning fall adventures. A Lake Placid hotel reopens this fall with a fresh look and a new name, and a new affiliation with Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio, a group of independent hotels. The 92-room Grand Adirondack Hotel, which opened as Hotel Marcy in 1927, blends the charm of this historic building with modern amenities and access to the area’s natural wonders (Adirondack Park has 2,000 miles of hiking trails and 3,000 freshwater lakes, rivers, streams, and ponds). The Main Street hotel will offer a new brasserie-style restaurant that uses locally sourced and farm-procured ingredients, a bar that features small plates, craft beers, and live music, and Cloud Splitter, a rooftop bar that offers views of Mirror Lake, Whiteface Mountain, and five Olympic venues. Rates start at $229 plus tax for double occupancy. 518-523-1818, www.grandadirondack.com.

Osprey’s new men’s Talon Pro 30 (pictured) and women’s Tempest Pro 28 daypacks prove super lightweight (thanks to the proprietary ripstop nylon) and have all the bells and whistles you need for an adventure.

EVERYWHERE

A great hiking companion

You’ll appreciate the featherweight feel and sensible features of Osprey’s new daypacks on your upcoming adventures. The Tempest Pro 28 (women’s) and Talon Pro 30 (men’s) each weigh less than my bag of trail mix (between 2.2 and 2.5 pounds, depending on pack size), thanks to the proprietary nylon ripstop fabric on the main bag and a lightweight but more durable recycled nylon on the bottom and sides. Each zippered top-loading bag comes with an external-access hydration sleeve (so no emptying out your pack to add the water bladder), zippered hip pockets, attachments for trekking poles, and a helmet holder. Add to that adjustable shoulder straps to fit your torso length, easy-access stretch pouches on those shoulder straps (a cool feature — and perfect to stash a trail bar), and a stretch-fabric sleeve on the front for storing a jacket or other loose items. Water bottles or snacks easily slip into stretchy side pockets, while a map or other smaller items store in the zippered pocket on the top lid. The foam padding and ventilated construction of the back panel provide fantastic airflow and added comfort on hotter days. $200. www.osprey.com.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.