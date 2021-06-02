77-year-old man shot in Worcester, police seek possible suspect

A 77-year-old man was shot in the leg in Worcester Wednesday evening, and police are looking to question a possible suspect, officials said.
Police responded to the area 308 Southwest Cutoff at about 5:50 p.m. for a report of several people fighting, Worcester police said in a Facebook post. They learned someone was shot while on the way to the scene.
When they arrived, they found the shooting victim and a 70-year-old man who was struck in the face with a rock, the post said.
Both men were taken to a hospital, according to the post.
Police are searching for a man for questioning in connection to the shooting, the department said in a separate post. A photo attached to the post shows the man wearing a bandana over his face and blue gloves while holding a helmet.
Anyone with information about him is asked to contact police by sending an anonymous tip to 274637, sending an online message, or calling detectives at (508) 799-8651, the post said.
