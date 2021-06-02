Animal Rescue League seeking information on two people who abandoned paralyzed dog in South End park

Newly obtained surveillance video from a South End park could lead to the identification of two people who abandoned a paralyzed French Bulldog in April, officials said.

The three-year-old female dog, nicknamed “French Fry,” was found just outside the dog park area in Peters Park in Boston’s South End on a weekend in late April, said Mike DeFina, an Animal Rescue League spokesman, in a statement. At the time, witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman walking with the dog before walking away. Witnesses couldn’t identify the couple as the masks they were wearing obscured any identifying features.

A good samaritan found the dog and brought her to a local vet for evaluation, the statement said. There, staff confirmed her hind leg paralysis and found French Fry was suffering from dehydration, hemorrhaging in her left eye, and had an elevated body temperature.