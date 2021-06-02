Baby swan on Esplanade rescued after having difficulty swimming

Just one day after its mother passed away, one of the cygnets calling the Charles River Esplanade home had to be rescued by an animal control officer after it had difficulty swimming, officials said.

Boston 311 received a report of an “injured/sick” cygnet at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday night, according to a copy of the service request obtained by the Globe. The caller told 311 that “the baby swan has net or fishing line around it and it is making it hard for the baby swan to swim.”

A Boston animal control officer responded to the esplanade and transported the cygnet to Angell Animal Medical Center, officials said. The hospital will work with a rehabilitation organization to care for the cygnet and will return it to the esplanade when it is healed.