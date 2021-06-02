fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bicyclist injured in Dorchester hit-and-run crash

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated June 2, 2021, 35 minutes ago

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Dorchester late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on 156 Columbia Road, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokesperson.

A 911 caller told police the driver had fled the scene, Tavares said.

Boston EMS spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said they transported a patient to a local hospital.

The bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Tavares.

The crash remains under investigation.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

