Bicyclist injured in Dorchester hit-and-run crash

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Dorchester late Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on 156 Columbia Road, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokesperson.
A 911 caller told police the driver had fled the scene, Tavares said.
Boston EMS spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said they transported a patient to a local hospital.
The bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Tavares.
The crash remains under investigation.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.