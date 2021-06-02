Janey says she will make decision on Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White ‘after careful deliberation’

Then she addressed the hot-button issue in person during an appearance at a late morning flag-raising ceremony outside City Hall.

“I held the hearing for Dennis White this morning, providing an opportunity for him to present any additional information,” Janey said in a statement after the hourlong hearing, which was closed to the public. “I will make a decision after careful deliberation.”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Wednesday held a high-stakes termination hearing for embattled Boston police Commissioner Dennis White and said she will make a decision later on his future. He’s been suspended since February over domestic violence allegations from the 1990s that surfaced soon after his appointment.

“I will just say this as it relates to Dennis White,” Janey told reporters. “This morning there was a hearing, the purpose of the hearing was to allow Commissioner White to share any additional information that he wanted to share at that time. I will certainly make a decision after careful deliberation having taken into account what happened at the hearing as well as all of the information that has been presented.”

The acting mayor said she’d make her decision on White “as soon as possible” but didn’t offer any specific timeline.

Earlier Wednesday, White had asked to be reinstated and said during the hearing that “it would set the City back if I am removed,” according to a transcript of his remarks provided by his legal team.

“Let’s be clear,” White said. “I am a Black man, who has been accused falsely of crimes, I have not yet been given a fair trial, and I’m on the brink of being convicted, or terminated which is the equivalent here. As you know, that is a pattern that has been repeated in this country for centuries. I believe it will be bad for Boston if that pattern is repeated here with me.”

The hearing started around 9 a.m. via Zoom. It was closed to the public, and only included Janey, White, and their lawyers

More than four months have passed since former police commissioner William Gross announced his retirement, clearing the way for then-mayor Martin J. Walsh to appoint a new commissioner before vacating the office to begin his role as US Secretary of Labor.

White was placed on leave shortly after he was sworn in when the allegations surfaced following a Globe inquiry. The problems were inherited by Janey, who became acting mayor in March.

On Wednesday, White vehemently denied wrongdoing and asserted the outside investigation into the matter commissioned by the city was flawed, according to the transcript of his remarks.

“The investigator says she encountered a Blue Wall of Silence because she says people refused to speak to her,” White said. “Who are these people? I know at least one person who was prepared to speak to the investigator but simply wanted his union rep to attend with him. The investigator refused. Is that person counted as someone who refused to speak to the investigator?”

He also pushed back on what he called the “implication” that he bears responsibility for people not cooperating.

“That is false,” White said. “Without guidance from City Hall, I decided to go home and keep my mouth shut during the investigation to let it play out and to hope for fairness. I did not tell officers not to speak to the investigator. I did not interfere in the investigation at all. And I should not be blamed for others not speaking to the investigator.”

The saga has taken many twists and turns in the weeks since. Here’s a look back at how we reached this point.

January

On Jan. 28, a few weeks after it was announced that Walsh would be appointed US labor secretary under President Biden, Gross unexpectedly announced his retirement. Walsh immediately said he would name Superintendent Dennis White as commissioner. White, a 32-year veteran of the force, served as Gross’s chief of staff and was a member of a police reform task force created by Walsh that recommended a slate of changes for the department. The Globe would later reveal that White was the only person considered for the job.

February

White was officially sworn in as the department’s 43rd commissioner on Feb. 1, becoming the second Black man after Gross to hold the position. In a ceremony at Faneuil Hall, White committed to reforming the department and seeing that the recommendations by Walsh’s task force are adopted.

But following inquiries by the Globe about the handling of domestic violence allegations involving White from 1999, Walsh placed him on leave two days after his swearing-in and said attorney Tamsin Kaplan would conduct an independent investigation.

Janey, who as City Council president was next in line to replace Walsh as mayor, said she was concerned about the allegations against White but added that it was important to let Kaplan’s investigation run its course.

March and April

Walsh was sworn in as US labor secretary on March 23, clearing the way for City Council President Kim Janey to be sworn in as Boston’s acting mayor, making her the city’s first female mayor and first Black mayor.

On April 15, White was interviewed for Kaplan’s report over a Zoom call from the commissioner’s office at BPD headquarters.

May

The city released Kaplan’s report on May 14, a scathing review that detailed a pattern of alleged domestic violence by White and also alleged a coverup inside the police department. “This cloud cannot continue if we want to move the department forward,” Janey said at the time.

White’s lawyer said Janey called White that morning and told him she planned to remove him as commissioner. White asked a Suffolk Superior Court judge to stop Janey from firing him, claiming the acting mayor did not have the authority or cause to remove him.

On May 25, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Heidi Brieger denied White’s motion for a preliminary injunction, clearing the way for Janey to move forward with her dismissal of White. But less than 24 hours later, Brieger granted a stay as White’s lawyer sought to file an appeal.

On May 27, Appeals Court Judge Vickie Henry upheld Brieger’s ruling, allowing Janey to move ahead and schedule a hearing to terminate White, which occurred Wednesday.

On Monday, White, through his attorney, asked Janey to consider video affidavits from his daughter and his former sister-in-law, who claim White never abused his former wife and said White was a victim of domestic abuse. White’s lawyer said neither of the two were interviewed for Kaplan’s report.

The next day, White released a sworn statement where he described having lengthy conversations with Walsh in which both men shared details about their past struggles. White did not give a timeframe for the conversations, but said over his seven years working with Walsh he told the mayor “about my divorce and the things I went through.”

