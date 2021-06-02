Business owner and family give $100 to each Grafton High graduating senior

“We’ve watched all these kids, the last 18 months, struggle,” Labbe said in an interview. “They’ve missed out on so many events, from sports, to social events, to struggling with their academics. But at the end of the day, they kept their heads together, and their heads in the game, and stayed out of trouble, and never gave up.”

The debit cards, along with American flags and greeting cards congratulating graduates on their achievements, were donated by Michael A. Labbe, his family, and his company, South Grafton-based All Phase Glass & Maintenance Corporation.

All 187 graduating seniors at Grafton High School found a surprise when they went to pick up their caps and gowns on Wednesday — $100 debit cards, and a challenge to do good for others.

Advertisement

Labbe, his family, and his staff, wanted to show the students “our appreciation and how proud we are of them,” he said. They decided to make the gift only about two weeks ago, he said, and took out a loan to pay for the debit cards.

Labbe, a father of five daughters, including three Grafton High graduates and one current student, called for the graduating seniors to pay the generosity forward by using some portion of the $100 to perform an act of kindness for another person.

“Our goal was to challenge these kids,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s a dollar soda or a $40 or $50 gift to a stranger, to a charity, to whatever. We challenge them to pay it forward with a good deed, and we ask them to be creative ... use their thoughts and ideas.”

Labbe, his wife, Carrie, and daughter, Melissa, were at the school Wednesday to hand out the cards and flags to the students, some of whom responded with tears and words of thanks, he said.

Advertisement

“It was very fulfilling and touching to see 187 kids walking around with American flags, just waving them in the corridors, outside school, happy-go-lucky,” he said. “It was tremendous.”

Grafton High School principal James Pignataro said the seniors were surprised and happy to receive the gifts.

“I always hope that kids want to help out, volunteer, or contribute to their town or city,” he said. “They were the recipient of something, and down the road maybe they can help out other kids as well.”

The card given to graduates also encourages them to take the American flag and “proudly display it somewhere for all to see to show your appreciation for our veterans & public servants both present and past.”

Labbe said he believes people should share good fortune with others.

“Can you only imagine what ... the world would be like if we all just did one kind thing a day?” he asked. “It would be a heck of a lot brighter, safer, happier for everybody.”

The class of 2021 will receive their diplomas at commencement on Friday at 6 p.m. on the school’s football field.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.