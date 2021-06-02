Fire officials offer $5,000 award for public’s help with Lexington arson fire

Fire officials are offering up to a $5,000 reward for the public’s help in identifying who was behind an arson fire in Lexington Saturday.
Investigators have determined the fire was intentionally set, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement.
The fire happened at a housing development under construction at 840 Emerson Garden Road. Workers also discovered evidence of a second smaller fire at the site Tuesday, the statement said.
The development is the former location of the Golden Living Center and borders the Arlington’s Great Meadows conservation land, the statement said.
The reward is part of a state-wide Arson Watch Reward Program.
Anyone who saw anything suspicous in the neighborhood or on the conservation land trails Saturday afternoon is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229 or the Lexington Fire Department at 781-698-4747, Fire Chief Derek S. Sencabaugh said.
