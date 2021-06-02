Group plans to paddle 57 miles along Charles River to fund-raise for first responders’ families

The fund-raiser is the brainchild of band member Liam McDermott, 43, a Dorchester native who lives in Medway and whose backyard borders the Charles River. McDermott embarked on the same journey solo in 2019 and raised $8,600 for The Hundred Club of Massachusetts , a charitable organization that provides financial relief to the surviving families of police officers and firefighters who have died in service.

Members of the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums band plan to paddle 57 miles along the Charles River to raise money for the families of police officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

This year he hopes to raise more than he did in 2019. On the morning of June 11, he will leave his home in Medway and make his way to Boston. The trip will take two days, and this time he’ll be joined by fellow band members Tom Chandler; Gerry Byrne, a retired Maynard firefighter; Everett firefighter Joe DeSisto; Quincy firefighter Steve Sweet; and Westwood Fire Captain Bob Valluzzi.

McDermott said that shortly after he joined the band, he played at the funerals of Boston firefighter Michael Kennedy and Lieutenant Ed Walsh, who were killed while fighting a nine-alarm blaze in the Back Bay in 2014.

McDermott said the experience changed him profoundly and made him want to give back even more to the first responder community.

As a member of the pipes and drums band, “you go to a lot of events,” he said. “You also go to a lot of somber events. Unfortunately we’ve been to quite a few over the past few years. I wanted to do something a little bit more.”

By day McDermott works for E.L. Harvey & Sons trash hauling company, and he’s a civilian member of the band who plays the bass drum. Originally from Savin Hill, when he moved to Medway he was surprised to learn that the river in his yard was the same Charles River that he’d always known.

“When I moved to Medway I was no longer on the Red Line,” he said. “I couldn’t believe I could get in the Charles and end up back in the Esplanade.”

The Charles River is a lot smaller out by his house in Medway. “It’s 20 feet wide there, and the water’s up to my waist,” he said.

McDermott said the purpose of the fundraiser is twofold: to raise money for The Hundred Club and to raise awareness of what the organization does.

To make a donation, visit 100clubmass.org/57for100. You can also see updates on their paddling training at facebook.com/57for100.









































