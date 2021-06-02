Man killed in New Bedford shooting

At 3:12 p.m, police responded to 911 calls of a shooting outside of 67 David St. Officers arrived to find Neves suffering from a gunshot wound, Quinn’s office said in a statement.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III identified him as Adilson Neves, 36, of New Bedford.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a New Bedford shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers located Neves on David Street in the area between E. Rodney French and Cleveland streets, Lt. Scott Carola said in a news conference, which was posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Neves was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the statement said.

New Bedford police, State Police and the district attorney’s office are investigating.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 508-991-6300.









