Natick officials acknowledge pain caused by Confederate flag incident on Memorial Day

He said he will work to ensure nothing like it ever happens again.

Paul Carew, the town’s director of veterans services, said the incident was hurtful to him and other veterans.

Natick officials acknowledged the pain caused by the veteran who brought a Confederate flag to a Memorial Day event during the Select Board’s virtual meeting Wednesday night.

“The veterans in Natick do not and would never allow this to happen again,” he said.

The flag represents hate and racism, he said.

“This hateful, hateful incident has eaten at me for three days now,” he said. “These inappropriate actions are not about the town of Natick. It’s not about the veterans.”

He said he hopes the man who brought the flag realizes he made a mistake.

Karen Adelman-Foster, the chair of the Select Board, thanked Carew for his leadership following the incident.

“Thank you for making it really clear that the vast majority of veterans in this town were quite outraged by that act,” she said.

She said it does not represent the community.

“We aspire to be a welcoming community,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of good work, and a lot of people have put a lot of time and good work into reaching that goal. But clearly, we’re not there yet.”

