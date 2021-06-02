A new cafe is moving into a Providence building that has been vacant since the 1990s

But two new business owners, Kelsey Garvin and Dave Lanning, are hoping to help rejuvenate the street with their new café Little City Coffee & Kitchen . The café is slated to open in the beginning of July.

Some buildings on Mathewson, once popular gathering spots, have been boarded up and abandoned. It’s been an issue for decades. The pandemic made things worse.

PROVIDENCE — Downtown Providence’s Mathewson Street is known for being “chronically vacant.” Despite being surrounded by busy main streets, such as Westminster and Washington, which are lined with bustling restaurants and boutiques, storefronts on Mathewson are often looking for their next tenant. Sometimes, it takes years.

“We just want to be part of revitalizing downtown after the rough year that all of these small businesses in the area have had,” said Lanning. “We want Downcity to just come back to life.”

And where the two are setting up shop has been largely vacant since the 1990s.

Their 922-square-foot storefront at 158 Mathewson St. is part of the Lapham Building, which Cornish Associates recently purchased and redeveloped for mixed use. The rest of the building, which was originally built in 1904, wraps around to Westminster Street. The building was initially home to the Mutual Benefit Insurance Company and has had various office tenants over the years. But prior to Cornish’s purchase, it has mostly stood empty for nearly 30 years.

Construction was largely finished late last year, and most of their residential rentals and about half of their commercial space is now leased. But there are still open, window-facing offices and a large, ground-floor restaurant space that faces Westminster Street that are all still in need of tenants, according to Joanna Levitt, Cornish’s leasing director.

Garvin and Lanning worked for Dave’s Coffee previously and were looking to open a third location in downtown before the pandemic hit, but the project fell through. With what looked like a path to recovery in sight, they decided to branch off into their own venture: a coffee shop and scratch kitchen.

Lanning and Garvin said they want to “let the history of the building speak for itself,” so they will be keeping their decor minimal with the natural light they get from nearly floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and some greenery for some color in what will be a mostly black-and-white space.

They will source their coffee beans from Tandem Coffee Roasters in Portland, Maine, which sells espresso like “West End Blues,” which is fruity and grounded in chocolate and baking spices, or their dark-roasted “Stoker,” which they say is their “no-nonsense,” straightforward cup of joe.

Garvin and Lanning said they will have a traditional café menu with the typical offerings like mochas, Americanos, and lattes. But they will also be making their own coffee syrups from scratch, and plan to open with two signature flavors: apricot ginger and brown sugar vanilla that will be made with real vanilla bean.

And they are looking to update their food menu regularly and seasonally.

Freshly baked pastries will be available for purchase, such as roasted Meyer-lemon bars with a brown butter shortbread crust and roasted lemon curd, muffins made with fresh blueberries, tahini, and black and white sesame seeds, and a savory pulled mushroom breakfast sandwich with roasted shrooms, egg, and smoked cheddar on a sourdough English muffin. While there won’t be any indoor dining, Garvin said there may be some bistro tables available for outdoor dining.

“We want people to stop in, grab a coffee, breakfast sandwich, or pastry and go enjoy everything that downtown has to offer,” said Garvin. “It’s all made to travel with you.”

Little City Coffee & Kitchen, 158 Mathewson St., Providence, R.I. 02903, Thursday - Monday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., littlecitypvd.com.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.