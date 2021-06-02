Officials investigating swastika carved into seat at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School

“It is with profound dismay and disappointment that this past Friday a student reported seeing a swastika scraped into the back of a seat,” Wong wrote. “Today administrators are addressing students in each of the classes who meet in that classroom about what was found to seek additional information and to offer support.”

Wong confirmed the antisemitic vandalism in a letter to students, families, and staff. She also provided the note to the Globe.

A student at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School last week observed a swastika carved into the back of a seat inside the building, Superintendent-Principal Bella Wong said Tuesday, and officials are investigating.

She urged students to reach out to their counselors or associate principals if they feel “in need of counsel” after the incident.

“It is without question that our society and schools should and can be free of hate symbols of any kind,” Wong continued. “LS stands for caring and cooperative relationships, respect for human differences and the importance of community. For this to happen when we have only recently been experiencing such joy at the opportunity to be back in school in person on the eve of a memorial day remembering those who died while acting in the service of our country adds more salt to the wound.”

Wong also stressed that her school community is “way better” than Friday’s act of hateful vandalism.

“I have seen it in the many acts of caring and kindness extended toward each other and on the behalf of those needing aid,” she wrote. “We stand together in support of the religious freedom of all our students, families and staff to be absent of bias, harassment, and hate.”

School Committee Chair Cara Endyke Doran also condemned the swastika vandalism in a separate e-mail message. She said the committee’s been briefed, and school officials are investigating.

“Our associate principals addressed the incident with students affirming our promise to combat intolerance,” Endyke Doran wrote.

She stressed that the school stands against all discrimination and hatred.

“We celebrate the dignity of all individuals in our community and are committed to advancing equity and inclusion,” Endyke Doran wrote. “Respecting human differences is one of our core values. L-S is “a place that values diversity in style and substance. Human difference includes all forms of diversity, such as racial, ethnic, religious, familial, economic, and sexual orientation.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.