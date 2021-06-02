The pride I carry with me: DJ Rock

My name is DJ and my life is a beautiful resistance because every time I go outside and express myself authentically, my chances of violence and harassment skyrocket. But I do it anyway because, girl, have you seen me in heels and hair?

The pride I carry with me is influenced by a long history of Black and Puerto Rican queer and trans folks who have always been here fighting and resisting.

DJ Rock manages support for LGBTQ+ youth in Boston. They’re also an instructor and DJ at Trillfit, where they work to center Black folx in wellness. Follow them @tinyblackqueer.

