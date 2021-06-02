Rear portion of home collapses in Cambridge

The Cambridge Fire Department reported no injuries, he said.

Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department, said the structural collapse of the wood-frame building at 142 Amory St. occurred around 6:52 p.m. Tuesday.

The rear portion of a home on Amory Street in Cambridge collapsed Tuesday evening, officials said.

Cambridge fire officials said one occupant was inside the home when part of the roof, floors, and rear wall collapsed. The man was taken out of the building and was evaluated at the scene and did not need further treatment.

Gas, electricity, and water to the home have been turned off, officials said.

At 7:09 p.m., Cambridge fire officials tweeted that the city’s inspectional services department was responding to the scene.

“Utilities have been shut down,” the tweet said. “FD units are evaluating further.”

According to the city’s assessing department, the single-family home at 142 Amory St. was built in 1902 and is listed in the property database as being in “very poor” condition.

