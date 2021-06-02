Registry of Motor Vehicles extends several pandemic related changes

The statement said customers will continue to be served by appointments only at open Service Centers, and patrons who aren’t vaccinated will have to don face coverings for transactions.

The RMV confirmed the extension of the changes in a statement.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday that it will extend several pandemic-related changes put in place to help customers during the health crisis, even though Governor Charlie Baker lifted most restrictions on May 29.

In addition, the statement said, the RMV will keep including dedicated hours on Wednesdays to serve senior citizens at some locations, holding telephonic suspension hearings, allowing online learner’s permit tests, and using state vehicles for road tests. (Everyone in a road test vehicle must wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status, the agency said.)

The statement also said the period of time to “transfer a vehicle registration will once again be 7 calendar days from the date a person disposes of a vehicle to register the new one.” During the pandemic, the agency said, a longer grace period of 21 days was provided. As of May 29, the state said, the 7-day calendar timeline took effect, bringing it into line with pre-pandemic policy.

The RMV added that “in-vehicle observation hours for Junior Operators reverted back to Driving Schools for applicants who obtained a learner’s permit on or after 5/29/2021 requiring junior operators to complete 6 hours observing another student driver, and 40 supervised driving hours with a parent or guardian.”

That policy was the rule before the pandemic hit, the RMV said.

