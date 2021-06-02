Showers are likely before temperatures in the 90s and possible first heat wave of 2021

In my opinion, for what that’s worth, Wednesday and Saturday are the nicest days of the upcoming week. Today we started with mainly sunny skies although clouds will continue to increase in the afternoon and I can’t rule out a very brief sprinkle late in the day. Temperatures are around 80 inland but range from the 60s over the Cape and the Islands to the 70s along the immediate coast within a couple of miles. All in all, this is a fine early-summer day.

The weather is going to be quite active over the next several days with everything from sunshine and comfortable temperatures to a full-blown heat wave — with a chance for some significant rain in between the two.

Climatological summer began on Tuesday as we entered the warmest three months of the year. Unlike astronomical summer, which begins on June 20, climatologists mark the seasons by temperature not sun position.

A warm front approaches from the south tomorrow — they can move slowly and this one will. Whether or not this front ever makes it completely through New England is up for debate but the proximity of it will certainly bring shower activity and perhaps some thunder and downpours. The best chance for these showers will be in the afternoon Thursday through the first part of Friday.

Advertisement

Some showers are likely before the weekend, but heavy amounts of rain are not expected. National Weather Service

In addition to the showers, you’ll notice the humidity starting to creep up throughout the day. That humidity will stay with us into Friday and make it somewhat uncomfortable for sleeping, meaning you’ll probably need to turn on your air conditioning to dry things out.

A cold front sweeps through the region later Friday with our last chance for a shower and somewhat lower humidity for Saturday. Most of the showers appear likely to go around Greater Boston with heavier elements to the north, west, and south through Friday. You can see this in the radar loop below.

Advertisement

There is a small chance of showers through midday Friday from a warm and cold front before heat arrives this weekend. Tropical Tidbits

With a westerly wind to start the weekend, temperatures will be warmer everywhere, reaching into the 80s. There should be at least partly-to-mostly sunny skies on Saturday and I would say it’s a good day to test out the beach chairs for the season.

Things will turn downright hot on Sunday. If you’re not right on the water, temperatures are going to be in the low-to-middle 90s into Tuesday.

If we see three days in a row of 90-degree weather, a distinct possibility, it will end up as our first official heat wave of the season.

A large section of the east will be near or above 90 degree by Sunday this weekend. Tropical Tidbits

Remember, Boston’s temperature is taken at Logan Airport, which sits in the water, so it might not reach 90 on all of those days there but suffice to say where most of you live it’s going to be at least that hot.