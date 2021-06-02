Steamship Authority ransomware attack affected payment systems, website

“There is no impact to the safety of vessel operations, as the issue does not affect radar or GPS functionality,” the company wrote in a Twitter thread. “Scheduled trips to both islands continue to operate, although customers may experience some delays during the ticketing process.”

The authority said customers traveling Wednesday “may experience some delays,” but it confirmed just after noon that all ferries were operating. The Steamship Authority said that it “continues to work internally, as well as with federal, state and local authorities, to determine the extent and origin of the attack.”

The Steamship Authority , which runs ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, said Wednesday morning that it had been hit with a ransomware cyberattack that affected its payment systems and its website.

Advertisement

The authority said the availability of credit card systems to process vehicle and passenger tickets and parking lot fees “is limited,” so it is encouraging customers to use cash for transactions. It also said customers are “currently unable to book or change vehicle reservations online or by phone,” adding that rescheduling and cancellation fees would be waived.

As of 1 p.m., the company’s website was not accessible.

Michael Tonello, the co-owner of fashion boutique Respoke, was looking out the window of his shop on the Nantucket wharf Wednesday morning, and he noticed that a large ferry sat in the Steamship’s dock for longer than it usually would.

“Usually the boats pull in with a full cargo of passengers, they unload, and then they reload... It runs almost like a commuter train, going back and forth” he said. “It was sitting there all morning. It is a little bit concerning.”

Then at noon, he heard the sound of a whistle that typically sounds before a ferry departs, and he peered out the window again.

Advertisement

“There it goes, the Eagle is now leaving,” he said. “There are people on it, it is departing right this second.”

Around the same time, the Steamship Authority posted ferry schedules for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket on Twitter, indicating that it would continue sharing schedule information via its social media channels. A spokesperson for the Steamship Authority could not immediately be reached for comment.

News of the ransomware attack comes on the heels of several high-profile attacks on US companies. During ransomware attacks, hackers often encrypt key files on an organization’s computer network and demand payment to release them.

On Tuesday the White House said the world’s largest meat processor, JBS, had been hit by a ransomware attack that officials believe was initiated by a criminal group from Russia. Weeks earlier, drivers were lining up outside gas stations in the Southeast after a group of hackers forced the nation’s largest fuel pipeline to temporarily shut down.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.