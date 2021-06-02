Stores in Dennis damaged by vandalism spree over holiday weekend

Dennis police said in a statement that the businesses were targeted early Saturday, causing damages in excess of $20,000.

Several businesses were vandalized over the holiday weekend in Dennis and police are looking for a potential suspect, officials said.

The statement, posted to the department’s official Facebook page, said police initially took a report Saturday morning for “vandalism to windows/doors of the Red Nun Bar and Grill in Dennis Port. While investigating this incident officers discovered that three additional businesses” also were hit.

Police identified the other businesses as The Den Restaurant, Evol Beauty Bar, and Marine Package Store.

The statement said they all had windows or “door glass” broken.

“The investigating officers were able to gather security video footage of one of the incidents in which a suspect is seen committing one of the acts of vandalism,” police said.

Authorities also released still images of the suspect taken from that security footage.

“If you have information about the vandalism incidents and/or this subject please contact Officer Antonio Ciociola at the Dennis Police Department,” the statement said. “His contact phone number is 774-352-1509 and his email address is aciociola@town.dennis.ma.us.”





